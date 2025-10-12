The Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions look to continue their march for another division title in their respective conferences when they meet in NFL Week 6 on 'Sunday Night Football' at 8:20 p.m. ET. The Lions are taking aim at a third consecutive NFC North crown, while the Chiefs are looking for their 10th consecutive AFC West title. The game showcases two of the better quarterbacks in the league. Detroit features Jared Goff, while Kansas City is led by Patrick Mahomes.

Goff has already thrown for nearly 1,200 yards and 12 touchdowns with just two interceptions in 2025. Mahomes is closing in on 1,300 yards passing with eight touchdowns and two picks. There are several NFL player props one could target for these stars, or you may find value in going after other options like Amon-Ra St. Brown, Sam LaPorta and David Montgomery of Detroit, or Isiah Pacheco, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Xavier Worthy of Kansas City. Before betting any Lions vs. Chiefs props for Sunday Night Football, you need to see the Patriots vs. Bills prop predictions powered by SportsLine's Machine Learning Model AI.

New users can also target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets instantly if your bet wins:

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop.

For Lions vs. Chiefs NFL betting on 'Sunday Night Football,' SportsLine AI has evaluated the NFL player prop odds and provided Lions vs. Chiefs prop picks. You can only see the Machine Learning Model player prop predictions for Chiefs vs. Lions here.

Top NFL player prop bets for Lions vs. Chiefs

After analyzing the Lions vs. Chiefs props and examining the dozens of NFL player prop markets, the SportsLine's Machine Learning AI says Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown goes Over 70.5 receiving yards (-114 at FanDuel). St. Brown, a fifth-year veteran, has gone over his receiving yards total in four of his last five games. Last week in a 37-24 win over Cincinnati, St. Brown caught eight passes for 100 yards. He had seven catches for 77 yards and one touchdown in a 38-30 win at Baltimore on Sept. 22.

In 17 games last season, St. Brown caught 115 passes for 1,263 yards (11.0 average) and 12 touchdowns. He had 71 or more receiving yards in seven games. The Chiefs have also allowed 199.8 yards per game to opposing receivers this season. The SportsLine Machine Learning Model projects St. Brown to have 91.6 yards receiving and gives this prop in a 4.5-star prop rating. See more NFL props here.

New users can also target the latest Underdog promo code, good for $100 in site credits when you play $5 with the promo code CBSSPORTS2 in select states.

How to make NFL player prop bets for Lions vs. Chiefs

In addition, the SportsLine Machine Learning Model says another star sails past his total and has nine additional NFL props that are rated four stars or better. You need to see the Machine Learning Model analysis before making any Lions vs. Chiefs prop bets for Sunday Night Football.

Which Lions vs. Chiefs prop bets should you target for Sunday Night Football? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Lions vs. Chiefs props, all from the SportsLine Machine Learning Model.