The Detroit Lions will begin their quest to end the franchise's 30-year division title drought when they face the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the 2023 NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday at Arrowhead Stadium. The Lions have won just four division titles in franchise history, the last coming in 1993 when they won the NFC Central. This year, they enter the season as the +140 favorites to win the NFC North. Meanwhile, the Chiefs are the +600 Super Bowl favorites. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce may be sidelined with a knee injury.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Kansas City is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Lions vs. Chiefs odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 53.5. Before you make any Chiefs vs. Lions picks or NFL predictions of your own, you need to see what proven SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White has to say, given his mastery of picks involving Detroit.

Lions vs. Chiefs spread: Kansas City -4.5

Lions vs. Chiefs over/under: 53.5 points

Lions vs. Chiefs money line: Kansas City -224, Detroit +184

KC: Patrick Mahomes led the league in passing yards (5,250) last season

DET: Jared Goff tied for fifth in the NFL in passing touchdowns (29) last year

Why the Chiefs can cover

Kansas City faces a Detroit offense that does not play as well on the road as it does at home. Last season, the Lions averaged 33.1 points per game at Ford Field and just 19.4 away from it. Meanwhile, the Chiefs are 13-1 in their last 14 regular season home games.

In addition, Kansas City has a playmaking linebacker in Nick Bolton. A second round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Bolton ranked second in the league in tackles (180). He also had a career-high two interceptions and two sacks and was solid in run support and pass coverage. See which team to back here.

Why the Lions can cover

Detroit will face a Kansas City offense that may be without its best pass-catching weapon. Travis Kelce, who's widely regarded as one of the best tight ends in the history of the sport, hyperextended a knee during practice on Tuesday and his status for the season-opener is uncertain. His absence would be a major loss for the Chiefs since Kelce owns more 1,000-yard receiving seasons (seven) by a tight end in NFL history; no other player has more than four.

In addition, Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is poised to have a big season. The 6-foot, 202-pound St. Brown, who is in his third year in the NFL, had 106 receptions for 1,161 yards and six touchdowns last season. He posted those numbers despite being slowed by an ankle injury for parts of last year. See which team to pick here.

