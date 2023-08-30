The reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs kick off the new NFL season when they host the Detroit Lions in the 2023 NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday, September 7 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs are coming off a season in which they beat the Eagles, 38-35, in Super Bowl LVII, earning the franchise's second Super Bowl title in the last four years. The Lions are a trendy pick in the NFC North after finishing last season at 9-8, the franchise's first winning record since 2017.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Kansas City is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Lions vs. Chiefs odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 54.5.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and went 535-450-30 on his ATS picks from 2017-22, which returned more than $3,500 to $100 players. He also closed the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 107-80-6 run on his last 193 against-the-spread and total NFL picks, returning more than $1,800 for $100 bettors.

Moreover, White has a read on the pulse of the Lions. He is 53-35-2 (+1462) on his last 90 picks in games involving Detroit. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Lions vs. Chiefs:

Lions vs. Chiefs spread: Kansas City -6.5

Lions vs. Chiefs over/under: 54.5 points

Lions vs. Chiefs money line: Kansas City -292, Detroit +235

KC: Patrick Mahomes led the league in passing yards (5,250) last season

DET: Jared Goff tied for fifth in the NFL in passing touchdowns (29) last year

Why the Chiefs can cover

Patrick Mahomes is coming off another standout season. The two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback led the league in passing yards (5,250) and passing touchdowns (41). His 67.1 completion percentage was the best of his career. For his efforts last season, he earned his second league MVP award.

Mahomes will face a defense that was one of the league's worst in 2022. Last year, Detroit ranked 30th against the pass (245.8 yards per game) and 29th against the run (146.5). That bodes well for a Kansas City offense that led the league in total offense (413.6). See which team to back here.

Why the Lions can cover

Detroit can count on quarterback Jared Goff, who had one of his best seasons as a pro in 2022. Last season, he threw for 4,438 yards, with 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions. In his final 10 games, he had 17 touchdown passes and only one interception. The Lions went 8-2 over that stretch and narrowly missed out on the playoffs.

In addition, Detroit faces a Kansas City team that may be without one of its defensive stars. Chris Jones, a 6-foot-6 defensive tackle coming off an All-Pro season, is holding out in hopes of receiving a contract extension. His absence would be a major loss for the Chiefs since Jones had a career-high 15.5 sacks last season. See which team to pick here.

