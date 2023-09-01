Year 3 of the Dan Campbell era at Detroit begins on Thursday when the Detroit Lions hit the road to face the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the 2023 NFL Kickoff Game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Two years ago, the Lions went 3-13-1 in Campbell's first season as a head coach. Last year they went 9-8 and narrowly missed out on the playoffs. This year Detroit enters the season hoping to reach the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season. Meanwhile Andy Reid and the Chiefs are looking to make another deep playoff run after winning their second Super Bowl title in four years.

Lions vs. Chiefs spread: Kansas City -6.5

Lions vs. Chiefs over/under: 54.5 points

Lions vs. Chiefs money line: Kansas City -292, Detroit +235

KC: Patrick Mahomes led the league in passing yards (5,250) last season

DET: Jared Goff tied for fifth in the NFL in passing touchdowns (29) last year

Why the Chiefs can cover

Kansas City's offense has been prolific in season-openers behind quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Since he became the team's starter in 2018, the Chiefs are averaging 37.8 points per game in Week 1. They're 5-0 in those games, winning by an average of 13.0 points.

One of the key cogs of that offensive success is Travis Kelce. One of the best tight ends in the history of the league, Kelce led all tight ends in receptions (110), yards (1,338) and touchdowns (12) last season. For his efforts, he was named first-team All-Pro for the fourth time in his career. See which team to back here.

Why the Lions can cover

Detroit does a strong job protecting its quarterbacks. Led by tackles Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell, the Lions gave up just 24 sacks last season, which ranked second in the league behind only the Buccaneers. Detroit also ranked ninth in the NFL in percentage of drop-backs a QB was pressured by opposing defenses (30.1).

In addition, Aidan Hutchinson should only be better in his second season. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Hutchinson had a monstrous rookie season with 52 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 15 quarterback hits, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries while playing 84% of the defensive snaps. For his efforts last season, he finished second in the voting for AP Defensive Rookie of the Year. See which team to pick here.

