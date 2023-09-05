Almost seven months after the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII, the Chiefs will help begin the 2023 season when they host the Detroit Lions in the 2023 NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday at Arrowhead Stadium. Led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs begin the year trying to win their third Super Bowl title in the last five seasons. Meanwhile, the Lions are a trendy pick in the NFC North after finishing last season at 9-8, the franchise's first winning record since 2017.

Lions vs. Chiefs spread: Kansas City -6.5

Lions vs. Chiefs over/under: 54.5 points

Lions vs. Chiefs money line: Kansas City -292, Detroit +235

KC: Patrick Mahomes led the league in passing yards (5,250) last season

DET: Jared Goff tied for fifth in the NFL in passing touchdowns (29) last year

Why the Chiefs can cover

Kansas City figures to once again have one of the best offenses in the league. Last season, the Chiefs led the NFL in total offense (413.6 yards per game), passing offense (297.8) and scoring offense (29.2 points per game). That bodes well on Thursday against a Detroit defense that ranked dead last overall (392.4 yards per game) and 30th against the pass (245.8).

In addition, Kansas City will have the services of top receiver Kadarius Toney on Thursday. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Sunday that Toney, who missed much of camp with a knee injury, is "good to go" against the Lions. With JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman no longer in Kansas City, Toney is set to play a major role in the Chiefs' offense. See which team to back here.

Why the Lions can cover

The front office made a concerted effort in the offseason to improve the pass defense. Safety Brian Branch, who was drafted out of Alabama in the second round, gives the Lions a versatile playmaker who can play corner in a pinch. Free agents Emmanuel Moseley, Cam Sutton and C.J. Gardner-Johnson also were signed to completely rehaul the defensive backfield.

In addition, Detroit and quarterback Jared Goff does an admirable job of protecting the football. Goff finished last season by throwing 324 consecutive passes without an interception, the fifth-longest streak in NFL history. The Lions' 15 turnovers were the fewest in the league. See which team to pick here.

