The Detroit Lions will seek their first Week 1 victory in six years when they visit the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, September 7, in the 2023 NFL Kickoff Game. Detroit (9-8) hasn't won its season-opener since defeating Arizona at home in 2017. The Lions suffered a 34-30 loss in their last meeting with the Chiefs, who scored the winning touchdown with 20 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter of their Week 4 matchup at Detroit in 2019. Kansas City (14-3) has won seven straight home games, including the playoffs, and 13 of its last 14 regular-season contests on its own field.

Lions vs. Chiefs spread: Kansas City -6.5

Lions vs. Chiefs over/under: 54.5 points

Lions vs. Chiefs money line: Kansas City -292, Detroit +235

KC: Patrick Mahomes led the league in passing yards (5,250) last season

DET: Jared Goff tied for fifth in the NFL in passing touchdowns (29) last year

Why the Chiefs can cover

Kansas City has a plus matchup going up against the Detroit pass defense. Last season, the Lions ranked second-to-last in the league in opponents' yards per attempt (7.9) and 25th in passer rating against (94.2). That bodes well for a Kansas City offense that led the NFL in passing offense (297.8 yards per game).

One of the reasons for the Chiefs' passing success is the protection from the offensive line. Led by center Creed Humphrey and guard Joe Thuney, Kansas City allowed just 26 sacks last season, third fewest in the league. Thuney led all NFL linemen with a pass block win rate of 98.9%, while Humphrey ranked second (98.1%). See which team to back here.

Why the Lions can cover

Detroit was one of the top offensive teams in the NFL last season, ranking fourth in total offense (380 yards per game) and fifth in scoring (26.6 points). The Lions racked up at least 20 points in 14 of their 17 games, including the last nine, 30 or more in eight contests and 40-plus on three occasions. After a less-than-spectacular first season with the club following his acquisition from the Los Angeles Rams, quarterback Jared Goff was sixth in the league in 2022 with 4,438 passing yards and tied for fifth with 29 touchdown tosses.

Goff will hope to have his top target available for the opener, as receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is questionable with an ankle injury. The 23-year-old wideout led the team last year with career-highs of 106 receptions, 1,161 receiving yards and six TD catches. Kalif Raymond also had his best NFL season in 2022, amassing 616 yards on 47 receptions and Detroit brought back veteran Marvin Jones Jr., who hauled in nine scoring passes in three of the five campaigns he spent with the club in his first tenure and posted his only 1,000-yard season (1,101) in the NFL with the Lions in 2017. See which team to pick here.

