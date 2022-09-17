Who's Playing

Washington @ Detroit

Current Records: Washington 1-0; Detroit 0-1

Last Season Records: Detroit 3-13-1; Washington 7-10

What to Know

The Detroit Lions will play host again and welcome the Washington Commanders to Ford Field, where kick-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Washington should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Lions will be looking to right the ship.

It was close but no cigar for Detroit as they fell 38-35 to the Philadelphia Eagles this past Sunday. RB D'Andre Swift put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for one TD and 144 yards on 15 carries. Swift's longest run was for 50 yards in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Washington beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 28-22 this past Sunday. Washington QB Carson Wentz was slinging it as he passed for four TDs and 313 yards on 41 attempts. Wentz ended up with a passer rating of 152.40.

Detroit came out on top in a nail-biter against Washington when the teams previously met two seasons ago, sneaking past 30-27. Will the Lions repeat their success, or do the Commanders have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan TV: FOX

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Detroit have won two out of their last three games against Washington.