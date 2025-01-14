The Detroit Lions will begin their quest to reach their first-ever Super Bowl when they take on the upstart Washington Commanders in a 2025 NFL Divisional Round matchup on Saturday. Washington is coming off a last-second 23-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round, while Detroit had the lone NFC bye. The Commanders (12-5), second in the NFC East, have won five in a row and are 5-3 on the road. The Lions (15-2), who won the NFC North for the second consecutive season, are 7-2 on their home field in 2024-25.

Lions vs. Commanders spread: Lions -9.5



Lions vs. Commanders over/under: 55.5 points

Lions vs. Commanders money line: Commanders +408, Lions -552

WASH: Commanders are 5-5 against the spread in their last 10 games

DET: Lions are 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games

Lions vs. Commanders streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Lions can cover

Quarterback Jared Goff, who is in the MVP conversation, completed 390 of 539 passes (72.4%) for 4,629 yards and 37 touchdowns with 12 interceptions and a 111.8 rating. He has thrown for 300 or more yards in six games.

Goff's top target in the passing game is veteran wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. In 17 games, he has 115 receptions for 1,263 yards (11.0 average) and 12 touchdowns with 14 explosive plays of 20 or more yards, including a long of 66. He has 412 yards after the catch with 72 first-down conversions. See which side to pick here.

Why the Commanders can cover

Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has been on fire this season. In 17 regular-season games, Daniels completed 69% of his passes for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns with nine interceptions and a 100.1 rating. He was also Washington's top rusher, carrying 148 times for 891 yards (6.0 average) and six touchdowns.

Veteran wide receiver Terry McLaurin is the Commanders' top pass-catcher. In 17 regular-season games, he caught 82 passes for 1,096 yards (13.4 average) and 13 touchdowns. He had 12 explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 86, with 292 yards after the catch and 56 first-down conversions. See which side to pick here.

