Lions vs. Cowboys: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Lions vs. Cowboys football game
Who's Playing
Detroit (home) vs. Dallas (away)
Current Records: Detroit 3-5-1; Dallas 5-3
What to Know
The Dallas Cowboys will square off against the Detroit Lions at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Ford Field. Dallas is the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in their last matchup, too, so the odds might count for a little less.
Last week, the Cowboys were within a late touchdown of stealing the victory, but they took the "L" against the Minnesota Vikings 28-24. RB Ezekiel Elliott had a pretty forgettable game: he rushed for 47 yards on 20 carries.
Meanwhile, Detroit was first on the board but had to settle for second at the end of their contest against the Chicago Bears. Detroit fell to Chicago 20-13. No one had a big game offensively for Detroit, but they got one touchdown from QB Jeff Driskel.
These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Cowboys enter the game with 437.4 yards per game on average, good for best in the league. The Lions have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank third in the league when it comes to passing touchdowns, with 20 on the season. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $71.00
Odds
The Cowboys are a solid 7-point favorite against the Lions.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 6.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 46
Series History
Dallas have won both of the games they've played against Detroit in the last five years.
- Sep 30, 2018 - Dallas 26 vs. Detroit 24
- Dec 26, 2016 - Dallas 42 vs. Detroit 21
