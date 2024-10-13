Lions vs. Cowboys live updates: Inactives, game prediction, pick, spread, odds, where to watch NFC showdown

Sure, it's only Week 6, but the 3-1 Detroit Lions coming to Texas to square off with the 3-2 Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium may have as close of playoff vibe as a middle of the regular season game can possess. These two squads played in Week 17 last season, and the Cowboys escaped with a 20-19 after Detroit controversially failed multiple times on two-point conversion attempts at the end of the game that would have given them a victory in regulation.

The Lions enter Week 6 refreshed after a Week 5 bye following quarterback Jared Goff's perfect performance on "Monday Night Football" in Detroit's 42-29 Week 4 win vs. the Seattle Seahawks. He completed all 18 of his passes for 292 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-29 win over the Seattle Seahawks on "Monday Night Football" in Week 4. That performance made NFL history for the most passes with an incompletion in a game and the most passing yards in a game without an incompletion. Goff's top target, All-Pro receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, will be locked in a tight battle with cornerback Jourdan Lewis. Dallas' run defense has been the league's second best since Week 4 (59 rushing yards per game allowed), but it will be tested by running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, especially with linebacker Eric Kendricks out with a shoulder injury this week.

The Detroit Lions are a top 10 scoring defense, allowing 20.5 points per game (10th-fewest in the NFL). Their run defense is stout, allowing the fourth-fewest rushing yards per game in the league (90.8). When opponents do drop back to pass, they have to deal with the most productive pass rusher in football right now. Lions Pro Bowl edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson leads the NFL in sacks (6.5), quarterback hits (14) and quarterback pressures (40) this season, according to TruMedia, and that's despite being on an early bye week in Week 5. However, their pass defense is the sixth-worst in the league, allowing 258.3 passing yards per game. That could lead to All-Pro quarterback Dak Prescott and All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb creating fireworks like that did last season in this matchup when Lamb went off for a career-high 13 catches and 227 yards, including a 92-yard receiving touchdown.

Which team's high-powered offense has the edge? Make sure to stay locked into our live blog of Sunday's showdown. You'll have expert analysis and real-time highlights of all the top plays at your finger tips.

Lions vs. Cowboys where to watch

Date: Sunday, Oct. 13 | Time: 3:25 p.m. ET

Location: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

Channel: FOX | Stream: fubo (try for free)

Odds: Lions -3; O/U 47 (via SportsLine consensus)