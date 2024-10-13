Lions vs. Cowboys live updates: Inactives, game prediction, pick, spread, odds, where to watch NFC showdown

Sure, it's only Week 6, but the 3-1 Detroit Lions coming to Texas to square off with the 3-2 Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium may have as close of playoff vibe as a middle of the regular season game can possess. These two squads played in Week 17 last season, and the Cowboys escaped with a 20-19 after Detroit controversially failed multiple times on two-point conversion attempts at the end of the game that would have given them a victory in regulation. 

The Lions enter Week 6 refreshed after a Week 5 bye following quarterback Jared Goff's perfect performance on "Monday Night Football" in Detroit's 42-29 Week 4 win vs. the Seattle Seahawks. He completed all 18 of his passes for 292 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-29 win over the Seattle Seahawks on "Monday Night Football" in Week 4. That performance made NFL history for the most passes with an incompletion in a game and the most passing yards in a game without an incompletion. Goff's top target, All-Pro receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, will be locked in a tight battle with cornerback Jourdan Lewis. Dallas' run defense has been the league's second best since Week 4 (59 rushing yards per game allowed), but it will be tested by running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, especially with linebacker Eric Kendricks out with a shoulder injury this week. 

The Detroit Lions are a top 10 scoring defense, allowing 20.5 points per game (10th-fewest in the NFL). Their run defense is stout, allowing the fourth-fewest rushing yards per game in the league (90.8). When opponents do drop back to pass, they have to deal with the most productive pass rusher in football right now. Lions Pro Bowl edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson leads the NFL in sacks (6.5), quarterback hits (14) and quarterback pressures (40) this season, according to TruMedia, and that's despite being on an early bye week in Week 5. However, their pass defense is the sixth-worst in the league, allowing 258.3 passing yards per game. That could lead to All-Pro quarterback Dak Prescott and All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb creating fireworks like that did last season in this matchup when Lamb went off for a career-high 13 catches and 227 yards, including a 92-yard receiving touchdown. 

Which team's high-powered offense has the edge? Make sure to stay locked into our live blog of Sunday's showdown. You'll have expert analysis and real-time highlights of all the top plays at your finger tips.  

Lions vs. Cowboys where to watch

Date: Sunday, Oct. 13 | Time: 3:25 p.m. ET
Location: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)
Channel: FOX | Stream: fubo (try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App   
Odds: Lions -3; O/U 47 (via SportsLine consensus)

When Goff does drop back to pass, the football is likely going to 2023 first-team All-Pro wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. His 38 targets account for 31.1% of the Lions' team target share, which is the second-highest team target rate in the NFL, trailing only Minnesota Vikings All-Pro Justin Jefferson's 33.9% figure. In 2024, a career-high 30.9% of St. Brown's routes have come when aligned in the slot, which means he'll see a healthy dose of Cowboys nickel corner Jourdan Lewis

St. Brown claimed Lewis said some of the craziest trash talk he has ever heard when the two matched up in Week 17 last season. 

 
Inactives for today's game. Dallas Cowboys All-Pro CB DaRon Bland (foot stress fracture) was also not activated for today's game despite practicing fully on Wednesday and Thursday. He didn't practice on Friday, and he will have plenty of time to rest with Dallas on bye in Week 7. It will be a tall task for the Cowboys defense to hang against the Lions' explosive offense. 

 
Lions quarterback Jared Goff ompleted all 18 of his passes for 292 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-29 win over the Seattle Seahawks on "Monday Night Football" in Week 4. That performance made NFL history for the most passes with an incompletion in a game and the most passing yards in a game without an incompletion. He shattered the record of 10 previously held by Hall of Famer Kurt Warner. 

Most Pass Attempts Without an Incompletion in a Game, NFL History
Week 4  Jared Goff     18 

2005 Kurt Warner        10

   2005 Koy Detmer      9

 
Lions running back David Montgomery has rushed for a touchdown in seven consecutive games dating back to last season, which tied for the longest streak in Detroit history. 

Most Consecutive Games With a Rush TD, Lions History

2023-24 David Montgomery  7 <<

1980-81   Billy Sims        7

2000     James Stewart     6

1996   Barry Sanders     6

1989-90 Barry Sanders     6

>> Active Streak

 
"We have a big challenge," Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said Monday. "We have to win a home game. We used to be pretty good at home. We need to win a home game. We really stress the importance of winning on the road, and we're off to a good start. But we need to get that first home win."

Cowboys' last 19 home games


First 16Last 3*

Win-loss record

16-0

0-3

Points per game

35.4

25.3

Rush yards per game allowed

107.3

202.3

Point differential

+281

-44

* Including postseason

 
The Dallas Cowboys are attempting to do something they haven't been able to accomplish since beating the Detroit Lions 20-19 in Week 17 last season: win a home game. 

They are off to a 3-0 start on the road in 2024, but they are 0-2 this year at AT&T Stadium and have lost three in a row in their own building, including the 48-32 NFC wild-card round defeat against the Green Bay Packers in January. Prior to the past three home games, Dallas had won 16 home games in a row with its last one coming in that Week 17 escape against the Lions.   

