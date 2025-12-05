An absolutely massive Week 14 across the NFL kicked off on Thursday with a crucial NFC clash between the Lions and the Cowboys in Detroit.

The Lions (7-5) currently occupy the No. 8 seed in the NFC, while the Cowboys (6-5-1) are right behind them at No. 1. The teams enter this game trending in very different directions, though. Detroit lost on Thanksgiving, 31-24, to the Packers, and potentially just as damaging, lost wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown to an ankle injury, but he is active for Thursday night's game.

The Cowboys, on the other hand, have won three straight, including a 31-28 win over the Chiefs on Thanksgiving, four days after beating the Eagles 24-21. The passing attack, centered around Dak Prescott, George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb, has been outstanding this season and will provide a major challenge for an inconsistent Detroit secondary. Dallas' defense, boosted by the trade deadline addition of Quinnen Williams plus the return of a healthy DeMarvion Overshown, has been much improved of late, too.

Dan Campbell and the Lions haven't lose two straight games since 2022. The Cowboys are rolling. One of those two trends will end tonight. Here's how to watch the action, and below that will be our live coverage leading up to and throughout the game!

Where to watch Cowboys vs. Lions