The Lions just tried a screen to an offensive lineman
Offensive tackle Dan Skipper dropped it, and there was a pre-snap penalty. That was kind of fun, but I don't think we'll see it again.
An absolutely massive Week 14 across the NFL kicked off on Thursday with a crucial NFC clash between the Lions and the Cowboys in Detroit.
The Lions (7-5) currently occupy the No. 8 seed in the NFC, while the Cowboys (6-5-1) are right behind them at No. 1. The teams enter this game trending in very different directions, though. Detroit lost on Thanksgiving, 31-24, to the Packers, and potentially just as damaging, lost wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown to an ankle injury, but he is active for Thursday night's game.
The Cowboys, on the other hand, have won three straight, including a 31-28 win over the Chiefs on Thanksgiving, four days after beating the Eagles 24-21. The passing attack, centered around Dak Prescott, George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb, has been outstanding this season and will provide a major challenge for an inconsistent Detroit secondary. Dallas' defense, boosted by the trade deadline addition of Quinnen Williams plus the return of a healthy DeMarvion Overshown, has been much improved of late, too.
Dan Campbell and the Lions haven't lose two straight games since 2022. The Cowboys are rolling. One of those two trends will end tonight. Here's how to watch the action, and below that will be our live coverage leading up to and throughout the game!
Dak Prescott appeared to have been sacked in the end zone for a safety, but upon review, they overturn the call, saying the ball was all the way out of the end zone when Prescott was sacked.
The replay didn't exactly support that call. Not sure how they found indisputable video evidence to overturn the original call. The Lions will settle for excellent starting field position for its offense.
Nice play by Avonte Maddox, in for Thomas Harper, to break up the third-down pass.
Aubrey's seven field goals from 50+ are tied for third-most in the NFL this season.
Harper's head collided with George Pickens' leg awkwardly. The Lions are already without Kerby Joseph and several other members of the secondary, and now on Detroit's second defensive play of the game, it looks like another member of that group is hurt.
All things considered, it's a win for the Dallas defense to stiffen in the red zone and force the Lions to settle for a Jake Bates field goal.
James Houston, who had eight sacks for Detroit as a rookie in 2022 but had just one combined from 2023-24, brought down Jared Goff on third down. Houston now has 5.5 sacks this season and continues to be one of the best under-the-radar free agent finds from this past offseason.
Gibbs has two touches for 45 yards in the Lions' first four plays. Detroit does such a good job moving him around the formation and using him in a variety of ways, and the Cowboys' linebackers' heads are spinning early.
The Lions start with the ball.
The Lions play man coverage on 35.5% of their plays. That is the second-highest rate in the entire NFL, only behind the Browns.
But that will be especially difficult against Dallas. George Pickens leads the NFL with 438 receiving yards against man coverage, and CeeDee Lamb is fifth with 277. We'll see how defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard adjusts against such a talented wide receiver duo.
Jared Goff showed great improvement when pressured last year, but he has struggled in that department this season.
Jared Goff ranks this season
Pressured
Not pressured
Net yards per attempt
18th
4th
Completion percentage
21st
2nd
TD rate
32nd
1st
Dallas has the fifth-highest pressure rate this season but is 21st in average time to pressure.
Clowney had been questionable with a hamstring injury. Jalen Tolbert, who has seen his playing time decrease lately, is a healthy scratch.
We'll see how much St. Brown plays, but this could be a huge boost for Detroit, which has operated on an entirely different level, historically, when St. Brown is on the field. He did not practice at all this week due to an ankle sprain.
Here are the hosts' inactives:
Prescott threw for 444 yards the last time he played in Detroit. He's also thrown for eight touchdowns over his past four games.