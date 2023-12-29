Teams looking to improve their NFL playoff positioning battle when the Detroit Lions take on the Dallas Cowboys in a key NFC matchup on Saturday night. The Lions (11-4), who clinched their first division title since 1993 this past weekend, are coming off a 30-24 win at Minnesota on Sunday. The Cowboys (10-5), second in the NFC East, dropped a 22-20 decision at Miami on Sunday.

Kickoff from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Dallas leads the all-time series 18-12, including a 16-11 edge in the regular season. The Cowboys are 6-point favorites in the latest Lions vs. Cowboys odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 53.5. Before making any Cowboys vs. Lions picks or NFL predictions, you need to see the NFL betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 178-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 32-21 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has zeroed in on Lions vs. Cowboys and identified its picks and predictions. You can see the model's picks only at SportsLine. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Cowboys vs. Lions:

Lions vs. Cowboys spread: Dallas -5.5

Lions vs. Cowboys over/under: 52 points

Lions vs. Cowboys money line: Detroit +203, Dallas -248

DET: The Lions are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games played in December

DAL: The Cowboys are 15-0 in their last 15 home games

Lions vs. Cowboys: See picks here

Lions vs. Cowboys live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why the Cowboys can cover

Dallas is led by quarterback Dak Prescott, who has thrown for 11 touchdowns and been intercepted just once over the past five games. In 15 starts, Prescott has completed 353 of 516 passes (68.4%) for 3,892 yards and 30 touchdowns with just seven interceptions. He has a rating of 104.2, and also has rushed for 237 yards and a pair of scores. In seven home games this season, Prescott has thrown for 2,125 yards and 20 touchdowns with just two picks for a 122.5 rating.

Prescott's favorite target is wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. A former first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Lamb has turned into a threat on every down. In 15 games, he has 109 receptions for 1,424 yards (13.1 average) and nine touchdowns. He has a team-high 26 explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 49 yards, with 516 yards after the catch and 66 first-down conversions. See which team to pick here.

Why the Lions can cover

The Lions are led by veteran quarterback Jared Goff. In 15 games, he has completed 365 of 539 passes (67.7%) for 3,984 yards and 27 touchdowns. He has been intercepted 10 times but has a rating of 98.3. In a 42-17 win over the Denver Broncos on Dec. 16, Goff completed 24 of 34 passes (70.6%) for 278 yards and five touchdowns.

Detroit also boasts a one-two punch at running back with David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs sharing the load. Montgomery leads the team with 195 carries for 910 yards (4.7 average) and 11 touchdowns. Gibbs has carried 154 times for 872 yards (5.7 average) and nine touchdowns. Gibbs also has 10 explosive plays of 20 or more yards, including a long of 36 yards. He also has 51 receptions for 316 yards (6.2 average) and one TD. See which team to pick here.

How to make Lions vs. Cowboys picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under the point total, predicting 53 total points. The model also says one side of the spread cashes in nearly 60% of simulations. You can see the model's NFL picks and analysis only at SportsLine.

So who wins Lions vs. Cowboys on Saturday, and which side of the spread hits in nearly 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you should jump on, all from the advanced model on a 178-129 roll on NFL picks, and find out.