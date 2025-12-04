The Dallas Cowboys look to make it four straight wins on Thursday night, as "America's Team" kicks off Week 14 against the Detroit Lions. Quarterback Dak Prescott ranks top two in the NFL in passing yards (3,261) and passing touchdowns (25) this season, and he expects another massive performance.

When Prescott arrived at Ford Field Thursday afternoon, NFL Media's Jane Slater asked him what he remembers from his last game in Detroit.

"That we lit them up," Prescott said. "Lot of passing yards. About to do it again."

When Slater asked Prescott if she could quote him on that, he replied with a confident, "sure."

The last time the Cowboys played in Detroit was in November 2019. In a 35-27 Cowboys victory, in which the Dallas offense racked up 509 yards of total offense, Prescott completed 29 of 46 passes for a whopping 444 yards and three touchdowns. Michael Gallup caught nine passes for 148 yards, while Randall Cobb caught four passes for 115 yards and a touchdown. The Lions were in an entirely different era, as Jeff Driskel started at quarterback, while Bo Scarbrough was Detroit's leading rusher.

However, the last time the Lions and Cowboys met, it was not very pretty. Detroit eviscerated Dallas at AT&T Stadium last year, 47-9. It marked the largest home loss under Jerry Jones.

Prescott cleared 300 yards passing in each of the last two games, and threw multiple touchdowns in both matchups as well. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Prescott's passing yards Over/Under is set at 275.5. He averages 271.8 passing yards through 12 games this season. The Cowboys are 3.5-point underdogs.