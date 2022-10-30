Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins will try to make it two wins in a row when they face Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. Injuries momentarily derailed Miami after a stellar start to their season and they will try to improve this week after narrowly beating the Pittsburgh Steelers 16-10 in Week 7. Meanwhile, the home team is looking for any kind of spark after getting off to a 1-5 start, most recently falling 24-6 to the Dallas Cowboys. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can try for free for 30 days with the promo code NFLONCBS (expires 10/31/22).

Kickoff for Sunday's game from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Dolphins are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Lions vs. Dolphins odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under for total points is 51.5.

How to watch Dolphins vs. Lions

Lions vs. Dolphins date: Sunday, Oct. 30

Lions vs. Dolphins time: 1 p.m. ET

Lions vs. Dolphins TV channel: CBS

Week 8 NFL picks for Dolphins vs. Lions

Before tuning into Sunday's Lions vs. Dolphins game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 148-107 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Lions vs. Dolphins, the model is picking Detroit to cover the spread. This may shock some sports fans given that the Lions have been outscored 53-6 over their last two games. That's being said, the Dolphins haven't covered the spread in their last four games and were held without any second-half points in Week 7.

Miami's offense is also still ironing out the kinks with Tua Tagovailoa back under center. The 24-year-old has dealt with multiple injuries through the first seven weeks of the season in addition to the concussion that sidelined him for two weeks, and there was clearly a disconnect in the offense in his Week 7 return.

