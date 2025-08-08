The Atlanta Falcons will host the Detroit Lions in a 2025 NFL preseason battle on Friday. This will be the Falcons' first time on the gridiron since ending their 2024 campaign 8-9 and missing the playoffs for the seventh straight season. Meanwhile, the reigning NFC North champions will try to rebound in preseason play after being upended by the Los Angeles Chargers in the Hall of Fame Game.

White consistently crushes the NFL: He went 718-623-37 on ATS picks from 2017-24, returning more than $3,200 to $100 players as SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert in against the spread picks, nailing his predictions on the NFL odds. He is 71-51-2 (+1494) on his last 124 picks in Lions games

Here are R.J. White's best bets for Falcons vs. Lions on Friday:

Over 32.5 (-110)

Lions -3.5 (-110)

Lions 250+ receiving yards (+200)

Michael Penix Jr. and Kirk Cousins are expected to sit out this game, but the expert believes Easton Stick will have no trouble getting the ball down the field after he put up 26 points in his last preseason showing with the Chargers. White also expects Detroit's offense will have a bounce-back performance after being stymied by Los Angeles last week.

"The Falcons are coming into this matchup fresh and likely looking to get their younger players some game reps," White said. "The Lions are probably coming in pissed off after getting cooked in the Hall of Fame Game last week. The team's two quarterbacks had been performing well in training camp prior to that game, and I expect them to fare better against this Falcons defense that was one of the worst in the league last year."

White anticipates Hendon Hooker will start Friday's game after Kyle Allen got the start against the Chargers. He threw just six of the team's 20 passes last week, and the expert thinks he can bring more upside to Detroit's passing game.



