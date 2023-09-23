The Atlanta Falcons (2-0) look to keep their perfect record in tact when they hit the road to take on the Detroit Lions (1-1) in a Week 3 NFC matchup on Sunday. The Falcons are looking to build off an impressive 25-24 come from behind win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 2. The Lions are looking to bounce back from an upset loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2, after knocking off the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Kickoff Game. The Lions lead the all-time series 25-14.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET at Ford Field. Detroit is favored by 3 points in the latest Falcons vs. Lions odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 46. Before making any Lions vs. Falcons picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the computer simulation model at SportsLine.

Falcons vs. Lions spread: Lions -3

Falcons vs. Lions over/under: 46 points

Falcons vs. Lions money line: Lions -169, Falcons +145

Falcons vs. Lions live stream: fubo (try for free)



Why the Falcons can cover

The Falcons have gotten off to a fast start behind a balanced offense and stout defense. Offensively, Atlanta is averaging 176 passing yards and 170.5 rushing yards per game. Rookie running back Bijan Robinson was outstanding in Atlanta's win over the Packers, rushing for 124 yards and catching four passes for 48 yards. For the season, Robinson has 180 rushing yards, 10 catches, 75 receiving yards and one touchdown reception.

Defensively, the Falcons are allowing 148.5 passing yards and 119 rushing yards per game. Linebacker Kaden Elliss leads the way with 15 tackles and a sack, while safety Jessie Bates III has intercepted two passes. Atlanta will be facing a Detroit offense that could be without several key starters.

Why the Lions can cover

Despite what they showed in their Week 2 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, the Lions remain one of the most talented teams in the NFL. Quarterback Jared Goff has resurrected his career in Detroit and played at a high level thus far in 2023. Through two games, Goff has completed 50 of 70 pass attempts for 576 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception. He enters Week 3 with a quarterback rating of 109.

Defensively, the Lions have been at their best when defending the run in 2023. Through two games, Detroit has allowed only 172 yards on the ground, which could bode well for them against an Atlanta offense that is heavily reliant on its rushing attack.

