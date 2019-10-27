Lions vs. Giants: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Detroit (home) vs. N.Y. Giants (away)

Current Records: Detroit 2-3-1; N.Y. Giants 2-5

What to Know

The Giants will square off against Detroit at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Ford Field. The teams both have had a rocky road up to this point with three consecutive losses apiece.

The Giants didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 27-21 to Arizona last week. One thing holding the Giants back was the mediocre play of QB Daniel Jones, who did not have his best game; despite one touchdown, he threw one interception and fumbled the ball twice.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 21-21 at halftime, but Detroit was not quite Minnesota's equal in the second half when they met last week. The Lions fell to Minnesota 42-30. If Detroit was hoping to take revenge for the 27-9 loss against Minnesota the last time the teams met in December of last year, then they were left disappointed.

The Giants are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Signs indicate that those betting on them against the spread won't find the odds much better since the squad is 1-3 ATS when expected to lose.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $48.00

Odds

The Lions are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Giants.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lions as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 50

Series History

Detroit and N.Y. Giants both have one win in their last two games.