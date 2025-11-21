In a competitive division that allows little room for error, the Detroit Lions are in need of a win this weekend. Luckily for them, the New York Giants are coming to town, and they have yet to win a game on the road.

After a 4-1 start, the Lions have gone 2-3 in their last five games. That has dropped them to third place in the NFC North, and the offense has been rather inconsistent. Last weekend, Detroit scored just nine points in a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. This is a nice bounce-back spot against the Giants, a team that allows 27.3 points per game. On the other side of the ball, the Detroit defense should have the edge.

The Giants just suffered their third one-score loss in the last five weeks, and the task doesn't get any easier with this road trip to Detroit. Jaxson Dart is progressing after suffering a concussion against the Bears, but he still has not cleared protocol, meaning Jameis Winston will get his second consecutive start. The Giants defense did look somewhat improved in the team's loss to the Green Bay Packers last weekend, but facing the Lions is a different beast entirely.

Here is everything you need to know about this NFC matchup.

Where to watch Lions vs. Giants live

Date : Sunday, Nov. 23 | Time : 1 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Nov. 23 | : 1 p.m. ET Location : Ford Field (Detroit)

: Ford Field (Detroit) TV: Fox | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Fox | Fubo (try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Lions -10.5; O/U 49.5 (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Bet Lions vs. Giants and other NFL Week 12 games at FanDuel Sportsbook, where new users get $150 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager.

Lions vs. Giants: Need to know

Lions are elite after a loss. Facing the Lions is a daunting enough task for the Giants on its face, but add in that Detroit is coming off a loss, and winning is almost an impossible task. In their last 13 games following a loss, the Lions are a perfect 13-0 while averaging 32.4 points per game, and the average margin of victory is 17 points. New York is walking into a hornet's nest this weekend.

Facing the Lions is a daunting enough task for the Giants on its face, but add in that Detroit is coming off a loss, and winning is almost an impossible task. In their last 13 games following a loss, the Lions are a perfect 13-0 while averaging 32.4 points per game, and the average margin of victory is 17 points. New York is walking into a hornet's nest this weekend. Giants' playoff chances nearing zero. The Giants aren't making the playoffs. That isn't news. However, they could become the first team to be mathematically eliminated from postseason contention with a loss. If that happens, it would be the earliest exit from playoff contention for the Giants since 1976 New York Jets were the first to be eliminated.

The Giants aren't making the playoffs. That isn't news. However, they could become the first team to be mathematically eliminated from postseason contention with a loss. If that happens, it would be the New York Jets were the first to be eliminated. Jahmyr Gibbs knows how to find pay dirt. Since the start of the 2023 season, Jahmyr Gibbs has been one of the most electrifying players in the NFL. He's also been one of the most productive players in the league. Over that span, Gibbs has scored 41 touchdowns, which leads the league. Kyren Williams (40) and Josh Allen (38) are the next closest players.

Lions vs. Giants prediction, pick



The Lions enter this game as 10.5-point favorites, which shouldn't come as much of a surprise. It's not hard to imagine Detroit covering that number, but I'll direct my attention toward the total in this one. Even if Dart is healthy, I'm not sure how much the Giants will be able to score. The wide receiver group is one of the worst in the NFL without Malik Nabers, and it would be surprising to see interim coach Mike Kafka calling designed runs for Dart coming off a concussion. That being the case, I think this game stays under a pretty high number. Pick: Lions -10.5; Under 49.5