The Detroit Lions (8-1) will try to extend their best start to a season in seven decades when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-8) on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. Detroit extended its winning streak to seven games with a 26-23 win at Houston last week, wrapping up a two-game road trip. Jacksonville has lost three straight games following a 12-7 setback to Minnesota, falling to last place in the AFC South. You may be able to stream Sunday's game live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Ford Field in Detroit is at 1 p.m. ET. The Lions are 13.5-point favorites in the latest Lions vs. Jaguars odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 47. Detroit is a -926 money-line favorite (risk $926 to win $100), while Jacksonville is a +623 underdog.

How to watch Jaguars vs. Lions

Lions vs. Jaguars date: Sunday, Nov. 17

Lions vs. Jaguars time: 1 p.m. ET

Lions vs. Jaguars TV channel: CBS

Week 11 NFL picks for Jaguars vs. Lions

Before tuning into Sunday's Jaguars vs. Lions game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 11 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 17-7 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 197-136 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 51-29 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

For Lions vs. Jaguars, the model is backing Jacksonville to cover the spread. The Jaguars are going to be playing without starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence (shoulder) for the second straight game, causing this line to skyrocket from 10 to 13.5, which is the biggest spread of any game in the league this season. Detroit failed to cover the spread as a 4-point favorite at Houston last week, as quarterback Jared Goff threw five interceptions.

Jacksonville came out on the losing end of its game against Minnesota last week, but it covered the spread for the fourth straight game. The Jaguars have only lost two games by double digits this season, and quarterback Mac Jones was able to get some valuable starting reps last week. Detroit will be happy to run the ball and keep the clock ticking throughout this game, which is one reason why the model has Jacksonville covering the spread over 50% of the time.

