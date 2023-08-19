More than half of the league's teams are in action during the 2023 NFL preseason schedule on Saturday. In the first game of a jam-packed day, the Detroit Lions face the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second preseason game for both teams. Ford Field hosts the matchup in Detroit. Both teams won last week, with the Lions defeating the New York Giants and the Jaguars defeating the Dallas Cowboys.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET in Detroit. The Jacksonville is a 3.5-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 39.5 in the latest Jaguars vs. Lions odds. Before making any Lions vs. Jaguars picks or predictions, you need to see what proven SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White has to say.

Over the past seven years, White, a CBS Sports fantasy and gambling editor, has gone 376-290-24 in the world's most prestigious football handicapping competition, the Las Vegas SuperContest. He also is SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert, going 535-450-30 on his against-the-spread NFL picks from 2017-22, returning $3,532 to $100 players. Moreover, White is on an incredible 53-34 roll on picks involving the Lions. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, White has locked in on Lions vs. Jags from every angle and just locked in his NFL preseason picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Jags vs. Lions:

Jaguars vs. Lions spread: Jaguars -3.5

Jaguars vs. Lions over/under: 39.5 points

Jaguars vs. Lions money line: Jaguars -165, Lions +140

JAX: The Jaguars were 10-9 against the spread last season

DET: The Lions were 12-5 against the spread last season

Jaguars vs. Lions picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Jaguars can cover

While the Lions have already announced that prominent players are unlikely to appear on Saturday, Jacksonville has been more mysterious. That leaves open the possibility that key regulars like Trevor Lawrence and Calvin Ridley could conceivably appear but, even if they don't, Jacksonville is in a strong position. The Lions are just 5-14 in the last 19 preseason games, the second-worst record in the NFL over that span. Jacksonville also has intriguing depth at the skill positions.

Tank Bigsby is a prominent potential contributor for the Jaguars, and the 2023 third round pick looked strong in the preseason opener. Bigsby had nine carries for 52 yards in that contest, and he was highly productive at the highest level during his college career. The former Auburn running back rushed for 5.4 yards per carry, and he generated 3,351 yards from scrimmage with 25 touchdowns at Auburn. Jacksonville also has another experienced backup with D'Ernest Johnson, as the 27-year-old has averaged 5.2 yards per carry in his NFL career across four seasons. See which team to back here.

Why the Lions can cover

Detroit is playing at home in this matchup, and Jacksonville has lost 10 of the last 12 preseason games. The Lions are expected to sit Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, the starting offensive line and others for this matchup. Detroit also may rest select rookies in this contest. However, Detroit won the preseason opener while also deploying reserves, and the Lions played quite well in that matchup.

The defense allowed only 216 total yards and 3.9 yards per play in the opener, allowing only 13 first downs and generating 11 tackles for loss. Detroit also has a veteran quarterback to lean on with Nate Sudfeld. He threw for 194 yards in the opener, and Sudfeld has appeared in six NFL games, including one for Detroit in 2022. Having that level of experience at the most important position can be key toward winning in exhibition action. See which team to pick here.

How to make Jaguars vs. Lions picks

White has analyzed this matchup and while we can tell you he's leaning Over on the point total, he has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing what it is, and which side to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins Lions vs. Jaguars, and which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see White's Jaguars vs. Lions picks, all from the expert who is on a 53-34 run in Detroit games, and find out.