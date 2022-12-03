The Detroit Lions (4-7) are set to host the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-7) in a cross-conference NFL Week 13 battle on Sunday at Ford Field. Detroit is 2-4 at home, while Jacksonville is 1-4 on the road. The Lions are looking to bounce back from a hard-fought 28-25 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving, while the Jaguars are looking to build off a 28-27 come from behind win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Detroit is 7-4 against the spread and Jacksonville is 4-7 ATS in 2022.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET. The latest Lions vs. Jaguars odds from Caesars Sportsbook list this game as a pick'em, and the over/under is set at 51. Before making any Jaguars vs. Lions picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the proven computer simulation model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 155-110 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Lions vs. Jaguars and just locked in its picks and NFL Week 13 predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL betting lines for Lions vs. Jaguars:

Lions vs. Jaguars spread: PK

Lions vs. Jaguars over/under: 51 points

Lions vs. Jaguars money line: Detroit -110, Jacksonville -110

Lions vs. Jaguars picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Lions

Detroit fell 28-25 to the Buffalo Bills last week. Detroit's defeat came about despite a quality game from WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, who caught nine passes for one TD and 122 yards.

The Lions have taken major steps forward in 2022, and have won three of their last four games. Detroit has had issues defensively, but its offense is capable of putting up massive numbers on any given Sunday. Veteran quarterback Jared Goff has been solid this season, completing 232 of 364 passes for 2,682 yards, 17 touchdowns, seven interceptions and a quarterback rating of 93.5.

What you need to know about the Jaguars

Speaking of close games: Jacksonville knocked off the Baltimore Ravens 28-27 last week. Jacksonville QB Trevor Lawrence passed for three TDs and 321 yards on 37 attempts.

Lawrence was impressive in Jacksonville's come from behind win against Baltimore, displaying the skillset and moxie that had scouts and general managers salivating over his NFL potential as a college star at Clemson. The 23-year-old quarterback has shown clear signs of improvement under first-year Jacksonville head coach Doug Pederson, completing 256 of 385 passes for 2,655 yards, 16 touchdowns, six interceptions and a quarterback rating of 93.6.

How to make Lions vs. Jaguars picks

The model has simulated Lions vs. Jaguars 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under on the point total, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Lions vs. Jaguars? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine right now to find out which side of the Jaguars vs. Lions spread you should be all over, all from the model on a 155-110 roll on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.