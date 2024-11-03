Josh Jacobs already has over 100 yards of total offense. Talk about a hot start.
Lions vs. Packers live updates: NFL scores, game stats, news, highlights, where to watch Week 9 showdown
Battle for first place in the NFC North
What may be the game of the week is underway, as the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers have kicked off at Lambeau Field. It's Jordan Love vs. Jared Goff for first place in the NFC North.
The Packers have won six out of their last seven, and are looking to secure their first divisional victory of the year vs. a red-hot squad. The Lions have averaged 38.4 points per game during this five-game win streak, and Goff has been a huge part of their success. He's completed 83% of his passes with a 146.5 passer rating over this stretch, and has been supported by the best two-headed backfield in the league with David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs.
Love left last week's matchup with a groin injury, but he's good to go this week. His running back, Josh Jacobs, is banged-up with an ankle injury as well, but he's in uniform. Both will be important to keep up with this Detroit offense.
The Packers are underdogs this week, but they've won their last three home games as dogs. Who will emerge victorious on Sunday? Follow along in the live blog below, as we break down this matchup as it happens.
Lions vs. Packers where to watch
Date: Sunday, Nov. 3 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
Location: Lambeau Field (Green Bay)
Channel: Fox | Stream: fubo
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds: Lions -3 O/U 48
Packers defense gets off the field thanks to a Rashan Gary sack on third down. Jahmyr Gibbs made his first appearance on Detroit's second drive of the game as well. He rushed twice for 6 yards.
The Packers were forced to punt after picking up 34 yards on four plays. A false start penalty on third-and-3 didn't help their cause. Unfortunately, this 37-yard run from Josh Jacobs went to waste.
DET 7 GB 3
10:19 remaining in the second quarter
Lions go up 7-3 with Amon-Ra St. Brown TD
It was a pretty perfect drive. Detroit goes 70 yards on 13 plays on its first possession, and Amon-Ra St. Brown caught a 3-yard touchdown on fourth-and-goal. Both the Packers and Lions converted on a fourth down on their opening drives.
Goff went 5/5 for 29 yards, while David Montgomery rushed eight times for 39 yards.
14:56 remaining in the second quarter
We saw a total of two drives in the first quarter!
Packers turn first drive into 3 points
Jordan Love and Co. went 63 yards on 14 plays, and Brandon McManus converted on a 30-yard field. The Packers went 0-2 on third downs, but did convert a fourth down. Doubs and Chris Brooks both recorded drops. You can tell the weather is going to affect this game.
7:06 remaining in the first quarter
Packers have picked up 28 yards on this opening drive. Tucker Kraft had a "QB" sneak on fourth-and-1. Nothing flashy just yet from the Pack.
It's pretty wild that this is the Lions' first game outdoors this season:
Week 1 vs LAR (Dome)
Week 2 vs TB (Dome)
Week 3 at ARZ (Retractable roof)
Week 4 vs SEA (Dome)
Week 6 at DAL (Retractable roof)
Week 7 at MIN (Dome)
Week 8 vs TEN (Dome)
Gambling trends
Lions: 9-2 SU, 10-1 ATS in last 11 regular season games. They are also 5-0 SU & ATS in last 5 games
The Packers are 6-2-1 SU, 7-2 ATS in last 9 games as home underdog.
Lions inactives
33 RB Sione Vaki
44 LB Malcolm Rodriguez
59 OL Giovanni Manu
73 OL Christian Mahogany
75 OL Colby Sorsdal
93 DL Josh Paschal
94 DL Mekhi Wingo
Packers inactives
18 WR Malik Heath
23 CB Jaire Alexander
33 S Evan Williams
57 DL Brenton Cox Jr.
71 C Josh Myers
79 T Travis Glover
