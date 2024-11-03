Lions vs. Packers live updates: NFL scores, game stats, news, highlights, where to watch Week 9 showdown

What may be the game of the week is underway, as the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers have kicked off at Lambeau Field. It's Jordan Love vs. Jared Goff for first place in the NFC North.



The Packers have won six out of their last seven, and are looking to secure their first divisional victory of the year vs. a red-hot squad. The Lions have averaged 38.4 points per game during this five-game win streak, and Goff has been a huge part of their success. He's completed 83% of his passes with a 146.5 passer rating over this stretch, and has been supported by the best two-headed backfield in the league with David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs.



Love left last week's matchup with a groin injury, but he's good to go this week. His running back, Josh Jacobs, is banged-up with an ankle injury as well, but he's in uniform. Both will be important to keep up with this Detroit offense.

The Packers are underdogs this week, but they've won their last three home games as dogs. Who will emerge victorious on Sunday? Follow along in the live blog below, as we break down this matchup as it happens.

Lions vs. Packers where to watch



Date: Sunday, Nov. 3 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: Lambeau Field (Green Bay)

Channel: Fox | Stream: fubo

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Lions -3 O/U 48