The Green Bay Packers will seek revenge on Thursday Night Football when they host the Detroit Lions to open the Week 4 NFL schedule. The Packers (2-1) had a chance to clinch a playoff spot in the most recent meeting between the teams, but Detroit denied that opportunity. The Lions (2-1) went into Lambeau Field in Week 18 and took a 20-16 victory to sweep last season's two matchups. The Lions come in off a 20-6 victory against the Falcons last Sunday, while the Packers rallied for an 18-17 victory against the Saints.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday at Lambeau Field. The latest Lions vs. Packers odds list Detroit as a 1.5-point favorite and the over/under for total points scored at 45.

Lions vs. Packers spread: Detroit -1.5

Lions vs. Packers Over/Under: 45 points

Lions vs. Packers money line: Detroit -119, Green Bay -101

DET: Lions are 10-2 ATS in their past 12 NFC North matchups

GB: Packers are 11-2 ATS as underdogs since the 2021 season

Why the Lions can cover

Detroit has been on an excellent run since starting 1-6 in 2022. The Lions have scored at least 20 points in 12 of their 13 games since then and won 10 of them. They are 14-6 against the spread since the start of last season and 7-2 ATS after a victory. Quarterback Jared Goff is leading an offense that ranks in the top 10 in total yards (381 per game) and passing yards (270). He also is 4-2 in his career against Green Bay. The Packers are averaging 298 total yards (23rd).

Goff threw for 243 against the Falcons, putting him fifth in the NFL with 819 passing yards. Receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown had 102 yards, his second straight 100-yard game, and rookie tight end Sam LaPorta had 84 yards and scored his first TD. The defense was dominant against Atlanta, with Aidan Hutchinson getting two of the team's seven sacks. The Lions covered the spread in all six division games in 2022 and have won four of their past eight visits to Lambeau.

Why the Packers can cover

Green Bay is off to a strong start to the Jordan Love era and will be playing in front of their rabid faithful in primetime. Love threw for 259 yards in last Sunday's comeback victory and has been avoiding pressure and mistakes. He threw his first interception last Sunday and has seven TD passes while being sacked just three times. Love has 74 rushing yards, second on the team behind A.J. Dillon (107). Aaron Jones has been slowed by a hamstring injury but could return.

Love has been relying on promising rookies, with receiver Jayden Reed leading the team with 148 receiving yards and scoring twice. Rookie tight end Luke Musgrave has 11 catches for 124 yards and second-year wideout Romeo Doubs has 11 for 129 and three TDs. The Packers are plus-two in turnover margin, while the Lions are minus-three, and Green Bay's defense has nine sacks, led by linebacker Rashan Gary's 3.5.

