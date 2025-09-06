NFC North rivals square off in NFL Week 1 as the Green Bay Packers host the Detroit Lions. Jared Goff and the Lions topped the division in 2024 with a 15-2 record, then suffered a 45-31 loss to the Washington Commanders in the playoffs. Jordan Love and the injury-plagued Packers finished the season 11-6 but made an early playoff exit after losing 22-10 to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Lions have won each of the last three head-to-head meetings in Green Bay, but the Packers will have extra help in Week 1 after acquiring defensive end Micah Parsons from the Dallas Cowboys.

Kickoff from Lambeau Field in Green Bay is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Green Bay is a 2-point favorite in the latest Lions vs. Packers odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 46.5. Before making any Packers vs. Lions picks, make sure you check out the picks from the SportsLine projection model.

Be sure to watch this game on CBS and Paramount+, where new users can get a free one-week trial. Sign up here.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks its since inception. The model went 31-15 on top-rated picks in 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns. New users can also target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets instantly plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket:

Here are SportsLine model's best bets for Lions vs. Packers on Sunday:

Packers -2

Over 46.5

Packers -2

Green Bay was a level 9-9-0 against the spread in 2024 but is 10-4 straight up across 14 home games. The hosts are getting off to an improved start on both sides of the ball, with Parsons added to the defense and first-round draft pick Matthew Golden joining the receiving corps. Detroit has retained its massive talent from last season but could go through some growing pains with new offensive and defensive coordinators. The SportsLine model has the Packers covering the spread as the home favorites in 57% of simulations. Watch Lions vs. Packers on CBS or stream on Paramount+. New Paramount+ users can sign up here and get a free one-week trial.

Over 46.5

The Over hit in five of the Lions' last six games, and in eight games total for the Packers in 2024. The Lions led the NFL last season in points per game (33.2) and were the second-ranked team behind the Baltimore Ravens in yards per game last season (409.5). The Packers ranked eighth in points per game (27.1) and fifth in yards per game (370.8), so it's no surprise the Over is hitting in 51% of simulations by the SportsLine model.

Want more NFL picks for Sunday, September 7?

You've seen the model's best bets for Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions. Now, get picks for every NFL game from SportsLine's proven team of Vegas experts and the model that simulates each game 10,000 times.