Two of the top teams in the NFC will clash in Week 14 when the Green Bay Packers battle the Detroit Lions in a key NFC North divisional matchup on Thursday Night Football. Both teams posted wins on Thanksgiving Day, with Detroit outlasting Chicago, 23-20, and Green Bay downing Miami, 30-17. The Packers (9-3), who are third in the division, are riding a three-game winning streak and are 4-1 on the road this season. The Lions (11-1), first in the NFC North and the top seed in the conference, have won 10 in a row and are 5-1 on their home field in 2024.

Kickoff from Ford Field in Detroit is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The Lions are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Packers vs. Lions odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 51.5.

Now, the model has set its sights on Packers vs. Lions and just locked in its NFL picks and NFL predictions. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for Lions vs. Packers:

Lions vs. Packers spread: Lions -3.5



Lions vs. Packers over/under: 51.5 points

Lions vs. Packers money line: Lions -182, Packers +152

GB: Packers are 5-5 against the spread in their last 10 games

DET: Lions are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games

Top Lions vs. Packers predictions

For Packers vs. Lions on Thursday Night Football, SportsLine model is going Under (51.5) on the total. The Packers and Lions enter the game with two of the top defenses in the NFL. Detroit is allowing just 16.9 points per game and 320.3 total yards per game, while Green Bay is allowing 20 points and 325.5 yards.

Despite having top-three offenses, the teams combined for just 38 points in their last meeting at Lambeau Field on Nov. 3. The teams have combined for fewer than 51 points in four of the past five meetings, including in each of the last two games at Ford Field.

In that Nov. 3 meeting, Detroit was held to just 261 yards, including 137 yards passing. Lions quarterback Jared Goff completed 18 of 22 passes for 145 yards and one touchdown. Green Bay, meanwhile, moved the ball, but quarterback Jordan Love was just 23 of 39 passing for 273 yards and one pick six right before the half that turned momentum fully in Detroit's favor. Running back Josh Jacobs had just 13 carries for 95 yards. See which side to pick here.

