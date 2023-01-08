The Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions will meet on Sunday Night Football in a clash of NFC North rivals with a postseason berth at stake. Both clubs overcame tumultuous starts to end up on the doorstep of a playoff appearance. Green Bay (8-8) saw its run of three straight division titles end, but will again reach the NFL playoff bracket if it beats Detroit (8-8) on Sunday. The Lions (8-8) need a victory combined with a loss by the Seattle Seahawks to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 18. The Lions defeated Green Bay 15-9 in Detroit in their Week 9 matchup.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET from Lambeau Field. Green Bay is a five-point favorite and the over/under for total points scored is 49 in the latest Lions vs. Packers odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

Here are the NFL odds and betting trends for Lions vs. Packers:

Lions vs. Packers point spread: Packers -5

Lions vs. Packers over/under total: 49 points

Lions vs. Packers money line: Packers -240, Lions +196

DET: Lions are 12-2 against the spread in their last 14 matchups against NFC North opponents

GB: Home team has covered the spread in the past six meetings in this rivalry

Why the Packers can cover

Many football observers believe the Packers caught a major break, especially considering the stakes, when the NFL moved Sunday's game into primetime so it would be an isolated national showcase. The Packers are just 5-3 at Lambeau Field this year, but recent results suggest they are at their best when the spotlight shines the brightest.

Since the start of the 2019 season, Green Bay is 17-4 overall in primetime contests. That mark includes a 2-2 record in such games this season, but both wins came at home. Green Bay defeated the Chicago Bears, 27-10 in Week 2, and the Los Angeles Rams, 24-12 in Week 15, covering the spread in both contests. The primetime losses came on the road against the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles.

Why the Lions can cover

The Lions are ranked last overall by giving up nearly 399 yards per game and are tied for the third-worst scoring defense at 25.7 points per game. Even so, the much-maligned defensive unit has made major strides down the stretch, allowing no more than 23 points in Detroit's past five victories. What's more, the Lions will head to Green Bay with momentum stemming from perhaps their best overall performance of the season in their blowout of the Bears.

The offense hasn't been a problem, as quarterback Jared Goff has been a serviceable distributor to a variety of playmakers for a fourth-ranked offense that averages 27.1 points per game. The Lions have four receivers who have notched at least 463 yards, led by second-year standout Amon-Ra St. Brown, who has 100 catches for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns.

