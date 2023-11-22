For decades, football has engrained itself in the Thanksgiving experience and the Detroit Lions have played at home on the holiday every season since 1934. On Thursday, the Lions will host the Green Bay Packers in an NFC North rivalry game that kicks off at 12:30 p.m. ET to launch a Thanksgiving NFL tripleheader. Detroit is off to an 8-2 start on the season and has an offense that ranks top-five in passing and rushing, which will make NFL player props for their skill players highly popular.

The latest NFL prop bets for Lions vs. Packers lists Amon-Ra St. Brown's over/under for total receiving yards at 81.5 after St. Brown posted 77 in a come-from-behind win over the Bears last week. However, St. Brown has topped the 100-yard mark in six of his last eight games, so should you be including him in your NFL prop bets for Thanksgiving? Before betting any NFL props for Thursday's action or entering NFL predictions on sites like PrizePicks, you need to see the Packers vs. Lions NFL prop predictions powered by SportsLine's AI PickBot.

After analyzing Packers vs. Lions and examining the dozens of NFL player prop markets, the AI PickBot says Packers quarterback Jordan Love goes well over 228.5 total passing yards. It predicts that Love will finish with 293 yards against the Lions on Thursday and rates the over as a 5-star play.

Love's first season as the starter in Green Bay has had its ups and downs. He opened up with six touchdowns and no interceptions over the first two weeks, but then threw eight interceptions with only five touchdowns over the ensuing five weeks. However, Packers' passing attack has come alive over the last few weeks. Love has thrown for 611 yards and four touchdowns over the last two weeks and has averaged 7.9 yards per attempt over the last three weeks.

The Packers have won two of their last three games and should have confidence heading into a matchup with a Lions pass defense that ranks 16th in the NFL and has given up 300-yard outings to Geno Smith, Lamar Jackson and Justin Herbert this season. See more NFL props here.

