Lions vs. Packers score: Dan Campbell's aggression lifts Detroit over Green Bay to clinch playoff spot

Thursday night promised NFC North fireworks, and the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers delivered, treating the Ford Field crowd to a Week 14 shootout of playoff contenders. While Jordan Love and Josh Jacobs rallied the visitors from down 10 at halftime, taking two separate leads after the break, it was Dan Campbell who stole the Motor City spotlight, dialing up four successful fourth-down calls, including one with 43 seconds left, to lift the Lions over the Packers, 34-31, and keep Motown atop the division.

The Lions started the matchup with an edge, controlling the ball and forcing an early turnover on a Christian Watson fumble. The Packers snuck back into contention later, with Jacobs scoring three times as Matt LaFleur's go-to red-zone bludgeon. But Campbell's trademark aggression kept Detroit swinging; one of his boldest strokes, a failed fourth-down attempt at his own 31-yard line, threatened to derail momentum, but his fourth-and-inches call just outside the red zone on the Lions' final series set up a walk-off Jake Bates field goal.

In the end, the Lions easily out-possessed their division rivals, just over 36 minutes to nearly 24 minutes, while approaching 400 total yards. They also got two scores from former Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick, who missed the last two NFL seasons with serious injuries. Their win, which marks a sweep of the Packers in 2024, earns them a playoff spot and keeps them in the driver's seat for the NFC's top playoff seed at 12-1.

Stay tuned for takeaways from the contest.