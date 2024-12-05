Lions vs. Packers score, takeaways: Dan Campbell's aggression leads to playoff-clinching walk-off win

Thursday night promised NFC North fireworks, and the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers delivered, treating the Ford Field crowd to a Week 14 shootout of playoff contenders. While Jordan Love and Josh Jacobs rallied the visitors from down 10 at halftime, taking two separate leads after the break, it was Dan Campbell who stole the Motor City spotlight, dialing up four successful fourth-down calls, including one with 43 seconds left, to lift the Lions over the Packers, 34-31, and keep Motown atop the division.

The Lions started the matchup with an edge, controlling the ball and forcing an early turnover on a Christian Watson fumble. The Packers snuck back into contention later, with Jacobs scoring three times as Matt LaFleur's go-to red-zone bludgeon. But Campbell's trademark aggression kept Detroit swinging; one of his boldest strokes, a failed fourth-down attempt at his own 31-yard line, threatened to derail momentum, but his fourth-and-inches call just outside the red zone on the Lions' final series set up a walk-off Jake Bates field goal.

In the end, the Lions easily out-possessed their division rivals, just over 36 minutes to nearly 24 minutes, while approaching 400 total yards. They also got two scores from former Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick, who missed the last two NFL seasons with serious injuries. Their win, which marks a sweep of the Packers in 2024, earns them a playoff spot and keeps them in the driver's seat for the NFC's top playoff seed at 12-1.

Here are top takeaways from Thursday's showdown:

Play of the game

The Packers had quite a few more splash plays Thursday, including a 59-yard bomb from Love to Watson, and a pick by Keisean Nixon of Jared Goff. But Goff had the most pivotal play, overcoming a stumble after the snap to get the ball cleanly to David Montgomery on fourth-and-inches in the final minute, with the game tied up at 31. The unorthodox but successful conversion set up Bates' game-winning kick, robbing Green Bay of a final drive.

The Lions are the team to beat (still)

Was Detroit perfect in this one? No. But really, what can you criticize? The defense surrendered 31, but it was also littered with emergency fill-ins due to injuries at every level. The bold situational decisions resulted in a turnover on downs deep in their own territory, but they converted four of five (!) fourth-down tries on the whole. Even without a gaudy night from stars like Jahmyr Gibbs, Sam LaPorta or Amon-Ra St. Brown, everyone chipped in to forge one methodical drive after another, and Goff never folded despite taking some licks and throwing an ugly pick. At 12-1, with the NFC's No. 1 seed squarely in sight, it's wild to think any of us entertained a possible hangover for a club that barely missed the Super Bowl in 2023.

The Packers can't quite edge the elite

Green Bay's four losses this season are to teams with a combined record of 32-5. Which can be interpreted one of two ways: 1.) They've had some tough draws against the best of the best, like the Lions and Philadelphia Eagles; or 2.) They're missing a "finishing" factor against elite competition. The truth probably lies somewhere in the middle -- Love battled multiple injuries earlier this year, and three of the four defeats were one-score decisions -- but the playoff race isn't determined by sympathy. Green Bay has to find a way to start or finish stronger if it intends to hang with the big dogs. They might start by examining the defense, which failed to get off the field on innumerable third and fourth downs.

The Lions might only get better

Consider again that the defense was without some of its top starters, including interior veteran D.J. Reader and big-money tackle Alim McNeil, who left with a head injury. Throw in Tim Patrick's red-zone emergence, scoring twice while leading Detroit with six catches, and all of a sudden you've got reason to believe both sides of the ball will benefit from added depth down the stretch. The only thing standing in the Lions' way might honestly be their own unceasingly aggressive play-calling.

What's next

The Lions (12-1) will enjoy the weekend off, then stay at home for a Week 15 cross-conference clash with the Buffalo Bills (10-2), who just locked up the AFC East and will play the Los Angeles Rams this weekend. The Packers (9-4) will stay on the road for a Week 15 showdown with the Seattle Seahawks (7-5), who play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.