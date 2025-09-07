When looking at NFL division futures at FanDuel Sportsbook, the tightest odds between the first and second choices are in the NFC North. The Green Bay Packers are +165 division favorites, followed by the Detroit Lions at +185. The Packers overtook the Lions in the top spot after trading for Micah Parsons.

Now the two NFC North foes will square off in Week 1, and their total of 47.5 is one of the higher ones on the board for this upcoming slate. So which players offer the best value to find the end zone at Lambeau Field on Sunday?

If you're new to NFL betting or need a refresher, make sure to check out our NFL betting guide with the season right around the corner.

We'll be using odds from FanDuel Sportsbook to look at the top anytime touchdown props. Check out the SportsLine Projection Model's forecast for the entire Lions-Packers game, including more player props.

Top Lions-Packers anytime touchdown props:

David Montgomery +140

Montgomery has scored a touchdown in 21 of his 28 regular-season games as a member of the Lions. I know there are questions about how the Lions' offense will fare without offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, and they're also playing outside compared to a dome. But Montgomery is still the team's short-yardage back, and the Lions still have the pieces to be one of the better offenses in the league. I don't think there should be as big a gap between Montgomery's price (+140) and the other star tailbacks in this game, Josh Jacobs (-170) and Jahmyr Gibbs (-115).

Matthew Golden +230

Before Golden, the Packers hadn't taken a wide receiver in the first round of the NFL Draft since Javon Walker back in 2002. Not only does Golden come in with high draft capital, but he's also one of the few Green Bay wideouts who has been healthy. With Jayden Reed and Romeo Doubs sidelined and Christian Watson still recovering from a torn ACL, Golden has been getting valuable reps all summer long with Jordan Love to help develop chemistry.