Lions vs. Packers where to watch: Inactives, game time, live stream, spread, odds, prediction for 'TNF'
It's an NFC North showdown on Thursday night
It's hard to envision a better game to kick off Week 14. On tap for Thursday night is a divisional showdown between the Lions and Packers in a game that has major playoff implications.
Green Bay (9-3) hasn't lost since dropping a 24-14 decision to the Lions back in Week 9. The Packers have won three straight games that includes their decisive win over the Dolphins on Thanksgiving. Green Bay received another standout performance that night from Jordan Love, who is hitting his stride after injuries hampered him earlier in the season. The Packers also continue to get strong play from running back Josh Jacobs, who emerged as a key contributor in the passing game last week after the Dolphins keyed in on stopping him on the ground. Expect the Lions to have a similar approach.
Detroit (11-1) has separated itself from the pack as far as NFC Super Bowl contenders are concerned. One of the main reasons for the Lions' success so far has been their two-headed monster at running back with David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs. The duo is currently on pace to become only the eighth pair of teammates in NFL history to both rush for more 1,000 yards in the same season.
Which team will come out on top? Check out our live blog below following kickoff, as we'll be providing updates, highlights and analysis throughout the evening.
Lions vs. Packers where to watch
Date: Thursday, Dec. 5 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: Ford Field (Detroit, Michigan)
TV: None | Live stream: Prime
Odds: Lions -3.5, O/U 52 (via SportsLine consensus)
