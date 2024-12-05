The NFC North is a collective of juggernauts, with three different teams entering Week 14 with at least nine wins, all of them on track to reach the playoffs. On Thursday night, two of them will square off in a prime-time showdown that could shake up the entire divisional race, with the Detroit Lions due to play host to the Green Bay Packers one month after the two clashed at Lambeau Field.

At 11-1, Detroit is in pole position to claim this year's top seed in the NFC playoff picture, boasting the top-scoring offense in football. The Packers are no slouches, however, winning seven of their last eight thanks to their own top-five attack, plus an opportunistic defense that ranks fifth in takeaways. With a win Thursday, Green Bay would advance to 10-3, pulling within a half-game of the rival Minnesota Vikings.

The Lions got the best of this matchup in November, when Jared Goff and Co. weathered the Wisconsin cold to claim a 24-14 decision. Can Love pull off his own road victory? Either way, this one's must-see material. So how can you tune in? Which players could be X factors? And who's primed to walk away with the crucial win? Here's our preview and sports betting prediction:

Lions vs. Packers where to watch

Date: Thursday, Dec. 5 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Ford Field (Detroit)

Stream: Prime Video

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Lions -3.5, O/U 51.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Check out the latest FanDuel promo to get in the game.

Key matchups

USATSI

Lions RB David Montgomery vs. Packers LB Eric Wilson: Second-year speedster Jahmyr Gibbs is the home run hitter of Detroit's backfield, but Montgomery is the tone-setter, leading the club with 47 first downs on the ground. With rookie Edgerrin Cooper banged up at the heart of Green Bay's linebacker corps, Wilson has stepped up with seven tackles for loss on the season. He could be chiefly responsible for plugging the gaps to contain Detroit's fourth-ranked rushing attack.

Second-year speedster Jahmyr Gibbs is the home run hitter of Detroit's backfield, but Montgomery is the tone-setter, leading the club with 47 first downs on the ground. With rookie Edgerrin Cooper banged up at the heart of Green Bay's linebacker corps, Wilson has stepped up with seven tackles for loss on the season. He could be chiefly responsible for plugging the gaps to contain Detroit's fourth-ranked rushing attack. Packers WR Christian Watson vs. Lions CB Terrion Arnold: While Jayden Reed headlines the Packers' deep receiving corps, Watson is the unit's top field-stretcher, averaging more than 30 yards per reception in a couple of recent big-play breakouts. Arnold, meanwhile, is still getting acclimated as an NFL cover man, fresh off a return from injury. Their matchup on the outside could help determine how much Jordan Love actually airs it out under the lights.

While Jayden Reed headlines the Packers' deep receiving corps, Watson is the unit's top field-stretcher, averaging more than 30 yards per reception in a couple of recent big-play breakouts. Arnold, meanwhile, is still getting acclimated as an NFL cover man, fresh off a return from injury. Their matchup on the outside could help determine how much Jordan Love actually airs it out under the lights. Lions WR Jameson Williams vs. Packers CB Keisean Nixon: If Watson is the Packers' big-play threat out wide, then Williams serves a similar purpose in Detroit, offering electrifying downfield juice to Amon-Ra St. Brown's high-volume work. After back-to-back games with relatively quiet numbers, he could have a chance to break out against Nixon, who's in his first year working heavily on the outside but has stayed around the ball with four pass breakups and four tackles for loss.

Burning questions

USATSI

Lions: Can Detroit control the ball? The Lions are a machine on offense, but their production dips significantly if they turn the ball over just once; they're averaging just 23.7 points per game when they lose possession versus a whopping 40.2 when they are turnover-free. The Packers, meanwhile, are ballhawks, with 23 takeaways on the year. If Goff is under more pressure due to an injury to left tackle Taylor Decker, Green Bay could be even better positioned to pry one loose.

The Lions are a machine on offense, but their production dips significantly if they turn the ball over just once; they're averaging just 23.7 points per game when they lose possession versus a whopping 40.2 when they are turnover-free. The Packers, meanwhile, are ballhawks, with 23 takeaways on the year. If Goff is under more pressure due to an injury to left tackle Taylor Decker, Green Bay could be even better positioned to pry one loose. Packers: Can they take advantage of Detroit's secondary? Their last time together, Love completed just 59% of his throws, failing to reach the end zone through the air. While the Lions are a top-two scoring defense, they surrender the eighth-most passing yards of any team, and veteran corner Carlton Davis is set to play through injury on the perimeter. Even with injuries of their own up front, the Packers should be able to push the ball downfield. The challenge will be parlaying that into points.

Prediction

For several stretches this season, the Lions have looked like the closest thing to an unbeatable contender. That was certainly the case the last time these rivals met, when Goff shed the notion he can't win big-time matchups away from the cozy confines of Ford Field. This time, Detroit should benefit even more from hosting on its own turf, especially against a Packers front that ranks just 25th in pressure rate. We'd expect Matt LaFleur's offense to make more noise, even with the O-line battling injuries, but given that both clubs are coming off post-Thanksgiving rest, the across-the-board edge still goes to Motown. Don't be stunned if this baby comes down to a Jake Bates field goal.

Pick: Lions 27, Packers 26

Bonus: SportsLine guru R.J. White, who is on a 73-31-2 roll on Packers games, has released his best bets for the Week 14 Packers vs. Lions "TNF" matchup. White is leaning Over on the total, but who is he backing to cover? Find out right here at SportsLine.