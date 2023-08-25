NFC teams with high hopes will conclude their 2023 NFL preseason schedule Friday on CBS and Paramount+ when the Detroit Lions visit the Carolina Panthers. Detroit won eight of its final 10 games last season and is a trendy sleeper pick to contend in the NFC this season. Carolina overhauled its offense with No. 1 pick quarterback Bryce Young and veteran acquisitions such as receiver Adam Thielen and running back Miles Sanders as it looks to contend in the wide-open NFC South. The Panthers plan to get many of their starters, including Young, work in this game, while the Lions are expected to go with primarily reserves. The Lions are 1-1 in the preseason, while the Panthers are 0-2. You can stream the game on Paramount+.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Carolina is a 4.5-point favorite in the Lions vs. Panthers odds, while the over/under is 37.

How to watch Lions vs. Panthers

Lions vs. Panthers date: Friday, Aug. 25

Lions vs. Panthers time: 8 p.m. ET

Lions vs. Panthers TV channel: CBS

Week 3 NFL preseason picks for Panthers vs. Lions

Before tuning into Friday's Panthers vs. Lions game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's R.J. White. Over the past seven years White, a CBS Sports fantasy and gambling editor, has gone 376-290-24 (56.5%) in the world's most prestigious football handicapping competition, the Las Vegas SuperContest. He also is SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert, going 535-450-30 on his against-the-spread NFL picks from 2017-22, returning $3,532 to $100 players. Moreover, White is on an incredible 53-34-2 roll on picks involving the Lions (+1490). Anyone who has followed him is way up.

For Lions vs. Panthers, White is picking the Lions to stay within the spread. He notes that Carolina's first-team offense is expected to play some, but that hasn't led to production in the preseason. The Panthers are 0-2 and have only scored a combined 19 points through those two games. Thirteen of those points came in the fourth quarter last week when both sides were deep into their depth charts.

Carolina's defense hasn't looked particularly sharp either after the Panthers allowed the Giants to roll out to a 21-3 lead in Week 2 of the preseason.

"With the Panthers scoring only six points through their first seven quarters of preseason action, I can't imagine laying points with that team, especially as their defense allowed the Giants backups to go 26 of 33 while averaging 7.5 yards per attempt last week," White told SportsLine. You can stream the game here.

