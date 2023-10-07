The Detroit Lions (3-1) look to continue their push towards a spot in the NFC playoffs when they host the winless Carolina Panthers (0-4) on Sunday in a NFL Week 5 contest. The Lions have won two-straight after knocking off the Green Bay Packers 34-20 on Thursday Night Football in Week 4. The Panthers aim to rebound from a hard-fought 21-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings at home on Sunday. Carolina is 0-3-1 and Detroit is 3-1 against the spread in 2023.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET at Ford Field. Detroit is favored by 9.5 points in the latest Lions vs. Panthers odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 44.

Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Panthers vs. Lions:

Panthers vs. Lions spread: Lions -9

Panthers vs. Lions over/under: 44 points

Panthers vs. Lions money line: Lions -501, Panthers +367

Why the Lions can cover

The Lions last played on Thursday Night Football in Week 4, giving them extended rest heading into this one. Detroit has one of the most balanced offensive attacks in the NFL, with per game averages of 257.3 passing yards and 136.5 rushing yards. The combination of quarterback Jared Goff (1,029 passing yards, six touchdowns, three interceptions) and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (26 receptions, 331 yards, two TDs) is one of the premier quarterback-wide receiver connections in the NFL.

Defensively, the Lions have been elite at times in 2023. They enter this matchup ranked first in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game (60.8) and fourth in total yards allowed per game (280.5). Detroit ranks seventh in the NFL in sacks (13) and 13th in points allowed per game (20.8). See which team to pick here.

Why the Panthers can cover

The Panthers are a young team in rebuilding mode, but they are playing hard for first-year head coach Frank Reich. They are still searching for their first win of the season, but haven't played a particularly easy schedule. The Panthers have been fairly effective on the defensive side of the ball allowing 313 total yards per game. Carolina's passing defense ranks sixth in the NFL, giving up 176.8 passing yards per game.

Rookie quarterback Bryce Young, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, has struggled at times, but has also flashed signs of having Pro Bowl potential. Through three games, Young has completed 65% of his passes for 503 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. His top target has been veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen, who enters Week 5 with 27 catches for 287 yards and two TDs. See which team to pick here.

