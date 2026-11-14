The New England Patriots and Detroit Lions are headed to Germany this week. The teams will kick off Sunday's action with a 9:30 a.m. game at Allianz Arena in Munich on Sunday, Nov. 15. The Lions come into the international matchup at 6-2 and are coming off a 19-9 win over the Miami Dolphins. The victory extended their win streak to four games.

Detroit's 6-2 record is strong, but because the NFC North is so good, they are currently narrowly in second place in the division, tied record-wise with the Minnesota Vikings.

The Patriots story is a bit different, coming off a bad loss to the Green Bay Packers. In the 45-27 defeat, quarterback Drake Maye threw three interceptions, tying him with winless Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert for most picks in the league (11).

The Patriots are 2-2 in their last four games and sit in second place in the AFC East.

Both teams can make big plays, but it's what happens between those big gains that may determine the winner of this matchup between two coaches, Mike Vrabel and Dan Campbell, who tend to be aggressive in their play-calling.

Lions vs. Patriots need to know

Injuries: The Patriots will be without CB Carlton Davis III (knee), C/G Ben Brown (knee) and RB TreVeyon Henderson (illness) this week and nine other players are questionable, including WR A.J. Brown (ankle/knee), RB Rhamondre Stevenson (knee) and S Kevin Byard III (chest). Brown, who has missed the last two weeks and was IR earlier this season, returned to practice this week in a limited capacity. Brown's production in the three games he did play didn't live up to his hype, drawing criticism from fans. If he can play, all eyes will be on him, especially with the team having fewer options in the run game.

The Patriots will be without CB Carlton Davis III (knee), C/G Ben Brown (knee) and RB TreVeyon Henderson (illness) this week and nine other players are questionable, including WR A.J. Brown (ankle/knee), RB Rhamondre Stevenson (knee) and S Kevin Byard III (chest). Brown, who has missed the last two weeks and was IR earlier this season, returned to practice this week in a limited capacity. Brown's production in the three games he did play didn't live up to his hype, drawing criticism from fans. If he can play, all eyes will be on him, especially with the team having fewer options in the run game. Defenses: The Lions' defense has improved over the last few weeks, allowing 15.5 points per game in its last four matchups, after being near the bottom of the league in many categories, including yards allowed per game (423.8) in the first four weeks. The Patriots defense got embarrassed last week, with arguably Christian Gonzalez's worst game of his career. New England's defense has allowed the eighth most passing yards per game (231.9). The team does significantly better against the run, landing eighth-best (96.7), right behind the Lions' run defense (94.1). The Lions offense is top 10 in the league, thanks to Jaymyr Gibbs, who already has 847 yards on the ground and will present a challenge for the Patriots. The Lions' pass defense is still at the bottom in terms of yards allowed (260.9), and with the Patriots needing to improve and establish their air game, this would be the chance to try and expose Detroit's weakness.



The Lions' defense has improved over the last few weeks, allowing 15.5 points per game in its last four matchups, after being near the bottom of the league in many categories, including yards allowed per game (423.8) in the first four weeks. The Patriots defense got embarrassed last week, with arguably Christian Gonzalez's worst game of his career. New England's defense has allowed the eighth most passing yards per game (231.9). The team does significantly better against the run, landing eighth-best (96.7), right behind the Lions' run defense (94.1). The Lions offense is top 10 in the league, thanks to Jaymyr Gibbs, who already has 847 yards on the ground and will present a challenge for the Patriots. The Lions' pass defense is still at the bottom in terms of yards allowed (260.9), and with the Patriots needing to improve and establish their air game, this would be the chance to try and expose Detroit's weakness. Pass game: The Patriots' passing game pales in comparison to their Week 10 opponent's. Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has 61 receptions for 657 receiving yards, more than the Patriots' top two WRs (DeMario Douglas, Efton Chism III) combined. The lack of production is in part due to struggles from quarterback Drake Maye and the absence of a true WR1, with Brown missing most games and the loss of Kayshon Boutte this offseason. St. Brown's mom is from Germany and it will be the first game he plays on German soil, which should only increase his excitement and production.

The Patriots' passing game pales in comparison to their Week 10 opponent's. Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has 61 receptions for 657 receiving yards, more than the Patriots' top two WRs (DeMario Douglas, Efton Chism III) combined. The lack of production is in part due to struggles from quarterback Drake Maye and the absence of a true WR1, with Brown missing most games and the loss of Kayshon Boutte this offseason. St. Brown's mom is from Germany and it will be the first game he plays on German soil, which should only increase his excitement and production. International history: This marks the sixth regular-season game to be held in Germany and the third played in Munich. It marks the final European game of the season. The NFL traveled to Germany last season as well, when the Colts and Falcons met in November at the Olympic Stadium. Detroit Lions president & CEO Rod Wood expressed his excitement to be playing in Germany, saying, "We are thrilled to be playing internationally and specifically in Munich for the 2026 season. As an organization, we have invested greatly in the German market and are excited to play in front of our passionate German fans."

Lions vs. Patriots where to watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 15 | Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

Location: Allianz Arena (Munich, Germany)

TV: Fox | Stream: fubo (free trial available)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Lions -2.5 (via DraftKings)

Lions vs. Patriots prediction

I think the Patriots will make some adjustments from last week and come out stronger in Week 10. This game could really go either way and we will know if the Patriots offense has the juice to win right away, as their first few drives tend to establish the rest of the game. If New England's defense can bounce back and Maye can stop giving the ball away, they can keep themselves in the playoff conversation with a win. Pick: Patriots 33, Lions 30