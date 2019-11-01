Lions vs. Raiders odds: 2019 NFL picks, Week 9 predictions from proven projection model

The Oakland Raiders will take on the Detroit Lions at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at RingCentral Coliseum. Oakland is 3-4 overall and 2-1 at home, while Detroit is 3-3-1 overall and 1-1-1 on the road. The Raiders are ranked second in the AFC West, while Detroit is ranked third in the NFC North. The Raiders have lost two consecutive games, while the Lions have lost three of their last four. Oakland is favored by 2.5-points in the latest Raiders vs. Lions odds, while the Over-Under is set at 50.5. Before entering any Lions vs. Raiders picks of your own, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago.

Now, it has simulated Raiders vs. Lions 10,000 times and the results are in.

The model has taken into account that Oakland was hampered by 85 penalty yards against Houston last week. It was a hard-fought game, but Oakland was unable to secure the victory, eventually falling 27-24 to the Texans. A silver lining for the Raiders was the play of quarterback Derek Carr, who passed for 285 yards and three touchdowns on 30 attempts. Carr's sharp evening set his single-game touchdown high for the season. Wide receiver Tyrell Williams also had a strong showing against the Texans, securing three catches for 91 yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, the Lions didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Giants, but they still walked away with a 31-26 win. Detroit's success was spearheaded by the efforts of wide receiver Kenny Golladay, who caught six passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns, and quarterback Matthew Stafford, who passed for 342 yards and three scores on 32 attempts. Stafford finished with a QB rating of 129.4, the best he's achieved all season.

A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before Sunday's kickoff: The Raiders are third worst in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, with 19 on the season. The Lions have also experienced some defensive struggles of their own. In fact, Detroit is allowing the most passing yards per game in the league, giving up an average of 298.7 yards through the air.

