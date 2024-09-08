Lions vs. Rams live updates: NFL scores, game stats, news, highlights, where to watch 'Sunday Night Football'

Knotted up at 3-3 after another feisty drive
We're back to square one in Detroit, with the Lions converting a short field goal of their own. David Montgomery has been the focal point for the home team thus far, logging nine carries to Jahmyr Gibbs' two. The Rams, meanwhile, have barely run the ball, giving Kyren Williams just two hand-offs of his own. Amon-Ra St. Brown threatened to break loose on the Lions' latest drive, showcasing a tough stiff-arm before being driven to the turf short of the sticks. This one's been all about the fundamentals so far.