Lions vs. Rams live updates: NFL scores, game stats, news, highlights, where to watch 'Sunday Night Football'

Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff face off in a prime-time showdown

The Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams squared off in the 2023 NFL playoffs. Now, with the 2024 season underway, the NFC contenders have kicked off in their rematch in Motor City. Eight months after Jared Goff and Co. edged former Lions star Matthew Stafford to advance in the postseason, Stafford will return to his old stomping grounds for a shot at redemption, looking to restart another playoff-bound journey for L.A.

Are the Rams better-suited to beat the Lions this time around? Or is Detroit just too talented to overcome in the NFC, where Dan Campbell's loaded roster is widely expected to make a run for the conference crown?

Either way, this one's must-see TV. So keep it locked here throughout Sunday's prime-time affair for live updates and analysis of the first "Sunday Night Football" marquee of the new season:

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Sept. 8 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: Ford Field (Detroit) 
TV: NBC | Stream: fubo (try for free
Odds: Lions -4.5, O/U 52.5   

Knotted up at 3-3 after another feisty drive

We're back to square one in Detroit, with the Lions converting a short field goal of their own. David Montgomery has been the focal point for the home team thus far, logging nine carries to Jahmyr Gibbs' two. The Rams, meanwhile, have barely run the ball, giving Kyren Williams just two hand-offs of his own. Amon-Ra St. Brown threatened to break loose on the Lions' latest drive, showcasing a tough stiff-arm before being driven to the turf short of the sticks. This one's been all about the fundamentals so far.

 
Rams score first in defensive start

Both sides have lots of firepower, but it's been a physical few drives to open "Sunday Night Football." Byron Young with a sack for the Rams. Marcus Davenport getting busy on the Lions' front. L.A. gets on the board first thanks to a field goal from rookie Joshua Karty, but it took everything to get there. Matthew Stafford peppering Cooper Kupp with early targets to rebuild that rapport. Colby Parkinson also involved as a pass outlet, filling in for the injured Tyler Higbee at tight end.

Cody Benjamin
September 9, 2024, 12:43 AM
Sep. 08, 2024, 8:43 pm EDT
 
Fast, physical Lions stuff Rams on first series

Who said Detroit can't play defense? Alex Anzalone reads and pursues Cooper Kupp on a short pass on third-and-long, burying the Rams wideout behind the line to force a quick punt from Los Angeles. Beautiful start for Aaron Glenn's unit to open this prime-time contest.

Cody Benjamin
September 9, 2024, 12:27 AM
Sep. 08, 2024, 8:27 pm EDT
 
Matthew Stafford gets a relatively subdued welcome to the Ford Field turf from Lions fans. Some boos, some cheers, but not nearly as roaring as it was when Stafford's Rams came back for the playoffs in January.

Cody Benjamin
September 9, 2024, 12:24 AM
Sep. 08, 2024, 8:24 pm EDT
 
Dan Campbell: Lions envision a title run

No surprise here, but Detroit's fearless leader believes his club is built to go the distance. Asked if 2024 is "Super Bowl or bust" for the Lions following last year's trip to the NFC championship, Campbell said: "I see Super Bowl," per NBC Sports. "I don't know what bust is."

Cody Benjamin
September 9, 2024, 12:23 AM
Sep. 08, 2024, 8:23 pm EDT
 
It's go time in Motown

Here we go, ladies and gentlemen. Matthew Stafford. Back in Detroit. Up against Jared Goff and Co. for the second time in eight months. This time, the stakes aren't nearly as high. But this is an important night for two NFC contenders looking to prove they belong in the conversation of the conference's elite.

Cody Benjamin
September 9, 2024, 12:18 AM
Sep. 08, 2024, 8:18 pm EDT

