An NFC showdown in Week 1 features the Los Angeles Rams visiting the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football. This will be the rematch of a Wild Card battle that took place at Ford Field in January. The Lions narrowly defeated the Rams, 24-23, the first game for both Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff against their former clubs. In 2023, the Lions went 14-6 against the spread, the best ATS record in the NFL. Meanwhile, the Rams were 11-6-1 against the spread last season.

Kickoff from Ford Field in Detroit is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Detroit is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Rams vs. Lions odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 52.5. Before locking in any Lions vs. Rams picks, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has simulated Rams vs. Lions 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NFL picks and predictions. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines on the spread, money line and over/under for Lions vs. Rams:

Lions vs. Rams spread: Detroit -4.5

Lions vs. Rams over/under: 52.5 points

Lions vs. Rams money line: Lions -209, Rams +174

DET: Lions have covered the spread in 16 of their last 21 games

LAR: Rams are 13-5-2 ATS in their past 20 games played in September

Why the Lions can cover

The Lions have an explosive and loaded offense. Last season, Detroit was ranked third in the league in total offense (394.8), second in pass offense (258.9), and fifth in rushing offense (135.9). In addition, the Lions were third in the NFL in scoring offense with 27.1 points per game.

Quarterback Jared Goff does a strong job distributing the ball to get multiple players involved. The California product stays in the pocket and delivers darts. He finished the season second in passing yards (4,575), fourth in passing touchdowns (30), and 11th in QBR (60.3). He threw for at least 300 yards in five games. In the Wild Card win over the Rams, he went 22-of-27 for 277 yards and one passing score.

Why the Rams can cover

The Rams also have an effective and consistent offensive unit. Last year, they were seventh in total offense (359.3), 10th in passing offense (239), and eighth in points per game (23.8). Quarterback Matthew Stafford owns a rocket of an arm with the ability to thread the needle. Last year, the two-time Pro Bowl selection was 11th in both passing yards (3,965) and passing touchdowns (24).

Wide receiver Puka Nacua took over as a rookie and made a massive statement that he's one of the best at his position. Nacua wins at all three levels on the field with sticky hands to reel in anything. He finished the campaign ranked ninth in receptions (105) and fourth in receiving yards (1,486) with six touchdowns. In the Wild Card loss to the Lions, Nacua notched nine catches for 181 yards and one touchdown.

SportsLine's model is leaning Over the total, projecting the teams to combine for 53 points.

