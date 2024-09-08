A fittingly bruising finish to the night for the Lions, who edge the Rams in overtime to start 1-0:
Lions vs. Rams score, takeaways: David Montgomery, Jameson Williams lift Detroit over Matthew Stafford in OT
Jared Goff outduels Matthew Stafford in the season opener
When the Detroit Lions met the Los Angeles Rams in the playoffs in 2023, Matthew Stafford's anticipated return to Motown ended with his old team walking off victorious. On Sunday night, kicking off the 2024 campaign, it was more of the same for Stafford and the Rams, who showcased vintage explosiveness but ultimately fell victim to Dan Campbell's never-say-die contender -- a grind-it-out effort headlined by Jared Goff, David Montgomery and Aidan Hutchinson to claim a 26-20 overtime win.
Montgomery was the star of the Lions' final drive, doing his best Marshawn Lynch impression with a rough-and-tumble stretch that wore down the Rams' defense. But Detroit's victory to start the new season 1-0 was a total team affair, with Williams starring out wide, Hutchinson staying active off the edge and a new-look secondary rallying against a reinvigorated Cooper Kupp to overshadow an otherwise impressive outing from Stafford and Sean McVay's offense, which was without Puka Nacua for the second half.
Here are some key takeaways from Sunday night's showdown:
Play of the game
Give it to Montgomery, whose 21-yard tackle-shedding beauty set up Detroit's game-winning score:
The Lions' grit can't be overstated
It sounds cliche. It really does. Ever since Dan Campbell's arrival, everyone and their brother cites Detroit's toughness as a driving force of the team. But resilience was reality for this team on Sunday night. Jared Goff wasn't perfect. Amon-Ra St. Brown didn't have a major splash. The defense had second-half hiccups. And yet the end result was the same as it was in January, when these two teams met on an even bigger stage. Why? They never quit. You could see it in the way Penei Sewell paved lanes, or the way David Montgomery trucked through one defender after another in overtime, or the way Carlton Davis laid out to get in front of multiple Matthew Stafford passes late. This is a team built to survive even tight ballgames.
The Stafford-Kupp connection is back to life
If Puka Nacua is sidelined for an extended time, it almost needs to be. But still, this is an encouraging sign for any Rams fans worrying Stafford and/or Kupp was getting too long in the tooth to be a difference-maker. The former had some risky throws, to be sure, but also willed Los Angeles back into the game in the second half, complete with some improbably acrobatic chain-moving darts. And Kupp was even more impressive, returning to All-Pro form as a constant space-creator to the tune of 14 catches for 110 yards. Sean McVay has other fish to fry, like shoring up the banged-up line, but if these two are upright and operating at full speed, the Rams should remain a tough out for the rest of the year.
Detroit is still chasing its ceiling
Again, this wasn't a perfect or even pretty game for the Lions. But that should also be kind of exciting for Motown faithful. Jameson Williams, for example, was all over the place as a downfield outlet for Jared Goff. If he can stay on the field, he's got the talent to be a true home run hitter for an already-balanced offense. The remade secondary is still growing with youngsters like Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. and Brian Branch alongside Carlton Davis and Kerby Joseph, etc. Aidan Hutchinson is just entering his prime off the edge. In other words, the arrow is only really pointing up for the Lions. Week 1, in fact, has unfolded in pretty much perfect fashion for them: good enough to knock off the Rams (again), but sloppy enough that Campbell can keep refining the upside buried within.
What's next
The Lions stay at home for Week 2 and will face Baker Mayfield and the 1-0 Buccaneers. The Rams head to the desert to face Kyler Murray and the 0-1 Cardinals in an NFC West battle.
David Montgomery out here looking like Marshawn Lynch on the Lions' first drive of OT. No one can tackle this guy on first contact. Dan Campbell has to be loving it. Lions fans sure are.
Matthew Stafford calls heads on the overtime coin toss, and it comes up tails. Jared Goff and the Lions will receive the ball. They can win this game if they score a touchdown on this opening series.
To overtime we go. The Rams keep the offense in full-go for their final snaps of regulation, and Matthew Stafford nearly loses the ball on consecutive plays, with Aidan Hutchinson coming from behind to log a sack on the final snap. It's 20-20, and we're headed for free football. Maximum of 10 extra minutes.
Carlton Davis nearly intercepts Matthew Stafford, who chucks it downfield toward Cooper Kupp with just over 10 seconds on the clock. Would've given the Lions the ball near midfield with a chance to get into field-goal range for a go-ahead kick. Risky stuff for the home stretch. Still a 20-20 stalemate as it stands.
Jake Bates drills a 32-yard field goal to knot this thing up at 20-20 in his first Lions game. The former UFL star famously made a 64-yarder for the Michigan Panthers this spring.
Huge penalty on Rams rookie safety Kamren Kinchens, who gets called for a helmet-to-helmet shot on Lions tight end Sam LaPorta after a big over-the-middle catch. Instantly pushes Detroit deep into L.A. territory with under two minutes to play. Dan Campbell's warriors aren't out of this yet.
Matthew Stafford putting on a show during the second half in Detroit:
Jared Goff narrowly avoids a killer interception as the Rams' Cobie Durant makes a leaping attempt, snags the ball and only loses it as he goes to the ground. Goff had been eyeing Jameson Williams again but underthrows the speedy wideout and/or has a big miscommunication. Either way, Detroit can breathe a sigh of relief, though the Rams now get the ball back, up 20-17 as the clock ticks below five minutes.
The Stafford-Kupp Show is back
And the Rams' latest drive confirms it. After the John Johnson interception, Matthew Stafford feeds his favorite target with a perfect sideline strike punctuated by Kupp's perfect footwork, then laces an easy short pass to the wide-open veteran for the score. We've got a Los Angeles lead, and suddenly Sean McVay's offense feels like the one to beat. Stafford has really hung in there considering the injuries to his front and the pre-halftime loss of Puka Nacua.
Goff intercepted as Rams inch closer
Here we go. Both teams seem intent on mirroring each other this evening, as Jared Goff fires one over the middle toward Amon-Ra St. Brown, only to be picked by John Johnson III. Goff's bullet wasn't nearly as ill-timed or executed as Matthew Stafford's end-zone pick earlier in the game, but once again we've got ourselves a tight contest. Los Angeles with a chance to take a lead on the ensuing series.
Practice-squad elevation and fill-in left tackle A.J. Arcuri gets flagged for holding on a third-and-goal loft from Matthew Stafford, and the Rams have to settle for a short field goal to cut the Lions' lead to four. It's 17-13, Detroit on top, with just over 12 and a half minutes to play. Both sides have moved the ball fairly well, but they're a combined 2 for 6 in the red zone. Rams also have a clear edge in time of possession, but the Lions have hit on more splash plays thanks in large part to Jameson Williams.
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers prospect Tyler Johnson with an absolute beauty of a route and post-catch adjustment for the Rams, weaving and bursting through the Lions secondary for a career-high 60+ yard gain:
Rams strike back, pull within one score
Lions first-round cornerback Terrion Arnold returns to the game after a brief absence due to an apparent leg injury. Immediately gets targeted by Matthew Stafford and flagged for pass interference. The Rams promptly respond with a Kyren Williams ground-and-pound touchdown run to pull within one score:
Just three catches, but 89 yards for Jameson Williams against the Rams tonight. The third-year wideout is really showing off his stride and speed. Leads all receivers in yards as Jared Goff's top target this evening.
Lions explode to expand their lead
Amon-Ra St. Brown has been quiet this evening, blanketed by the Rams secondary. Not so for Jameson Williams, who exploded earlier with a 36-yard catch-and-run and now skates past Tre'Davious White, the L.A. perimeter man, for a beauty of a 52-yard touchdown catch. Talk about a breakout performance.
Injury update: The Rams aren't only without Puka Nacua. Starting left guard Steve Avila (knee) has also been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday night's game. Matthew Stafford losing supporting cast members.
Puka Nacua ruled out
The second-year Rams wideout was initially ruled questionable to return ahead of halftime. He attempted to return to play but did not log another reception before another exit to the sidelines, where medical personnel evaluated him and ultimately provided a cart ride to the locker room.
Stafford picked off in the end zone
Uh-oh! Matthew Stafford gets a little too cute/confident with the Rams deep in Lions territory, lacing one off his back foot to Tyler Johnson, only to have Kerby Joseph glide in front for an easy pick. The rare end-zone interception from Stafford kills L.A.'s chance to knot this thing up before halftime, and it's still 10-3, Detroit. How about this defense from Aaron Glenn's unit so far?
Injury update: Rams WR Puka Nacua (knee) is questionable to return. The second-year star briefly returned with about a minute left in the first half, only to go back to the bench shortly afterward. He was slow to get up and limped off earlier in the quarter. Had four catches before his initial exit.
Lions hit paydirt, take 10-3 lead
Jahmyr Gibbs is trailing David Montgomery in touches in the Lions' talented backfield, but he plays a huge role to end Detroit's latest offensive series, following up a speedy catch-and-run from Jameson Williams with a powerful push up the gut for six. The extra effort seals the deal. It's 10-3 with the home team on top.
Jameson Williams explodes, then goes down
A bittersweet stretch for the Lions' former first-round wideout, who bursts through the Rams secondary for a huge gain, only to go down with an apparent leg injury on the next play. We'll update as we can.
Two key players to monitor on the medical front for the Rams: Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua were both slow to get up on one of L.A.'s last offensive plays. Stafford looked to be fine as he returned to the huddle, but Nacua limped off the field. The second-year wideout was a stud pass outlet as a rookie.
Carlton Davis dives in at the last second to disrupt Cooper Kupp's concentration and force an incompletion on fourth down in Detroit territory. Lions deny a potential red-zone appearance from the Rams. Still 3-3.
Knotted up at 3-3 after another feisty drive
We're back to square one in Detroit, with the Lions converting a short field goal of their own. David Montgomery has been the focal point for the home team thus far, logging nine carries to Jahmyr Gibbs' two. The Rams, meanwhile, have barely run the ball, giving Kyren Williams just two hand-offs of his own. Amon-Ra St. Brown threatened to break loose on the Lions' latest drive, showcasing a tough stiff-arm before being driven to the turf short of the sticks. This one's been all about the fundamentals so far.
Rams score first in defensive start
Both sides have lots of firepower, but it's been a physical few drives to open "Sunday Night Football." Byron Young with a sack for the Rams. Marcus Davenport getting busy on the Lions' front. L.A. gets on the board first thanks to a field goal from rookie Joshua Karty, but it took everything to get there. Matthew Stafford peppering Cooper Kupp with early targets to rebuild that rapport. Colby Parkinson also involved as a pass outlet, filling in for the injured Tyler Higbee at tight end.
Fast, physical Lions stuff Rams on first series
Who said Detroit can't play defense? Alex Anzalone reads and pursues Cooper Kupp on a short pass on third-and-long, burying the Rams wideout behind the line to force a quick punt from Los Angeles. Beautiful start for Aaron Glenn's unit to open this prime-time contest.
Matthew Stafford gets a relatively subdued welcome to the Ford Field turf from Lions fans. Some boos, some cheers, but not nearly as roaring as it was when Stafford's Rams came back for the playoffs in January.
Dan Campbell: Lions envision a title run
No surprise here, but Detroit's fearless leader believes his club is built to go the distance. Asked if 2024 is "Super Bowl or bust" for the Lions following last year's trip to the NFC championship, Campbell said: "I see Super Bowl," per NBC Sports. "I don't know what bust is."
It's go time in Motown
Here we go, ladies and gentlemen. Matthew Stafford. Back in Detroit. Up against Jared Goff and Co. for the second time in eight months. This time, the stakes aren't nearly as high. But this is an important night for two NFC contenders looking to prove they belong in the conversation of the conference's elite.