A potential Super Bowl preview will take place in Week 3 of Monday Night Football as the Baltimore Ravens host the Detroit Lions. Baltimore (1-1) let a Week 1 lead over the Bills slip away, handing it a season-opening loss, before bouncing back with a 41-17 win over Cleveland last Sunday. Detroit (1-1) also lost its opener at Green Bay, before the Lions then manhandled the Chicago Bears, 52-21, in Week 2. The Ravens have dominated the all-time series with the Lions, with a 6-1 record, including five straight victories. Tight end Isaiah Likely (foot), defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike (neck) and full back Patrick Ricard (calf) are out for Baltimore.

Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Baltimore is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Lions vs. Ravens odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 53.5, making it the highest total of Week 3. The Ravens are -232 favorites on the money line (risk $232 to win $100), while the Lions are +191 underdogs (risk $100 to win $191).

Lions vs. Ravens spread Ravens -4.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Lions vs. Ravens over/under 53.5 points Lions vs. Ravens money line Ravens -232, Lions +191 Lions vs. Ravens picks See picks at SportsLine Lions vs. Ravens streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Lions can cover

Detroit showed it doesn't miss former OC Ben Johnson -- who was on the other sideline -- when the Lions hung 52 points on Johnson's Bears on Sunday. That was their third 52-point game over their last 13 regular-season contests as Detroit has as explosive an offense as there is. Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams each had over 100 receiving yards, with the former also scoring three touchdowns, while Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery both had a rushing score. Jared Goff was nearly flawless with 334 passing yards and as many passing touchdowns (five) as incompletions, as he went 23 for 28.

Dan Campbell knows hot to get his team up for big games like this one, as Detroit sports a 10-1-1 against-the-spread (ATS) record over its last 12 primetime games. Goff is 20-9-2 ATS in primetime, with that 69% cover rate being the best since 2000 among quarterbacks with at least 10 primetime starts. Additionally, the 2025 Ravens haven't lived up to the franchise's reputation for strong defensive play as the team ranks 31st in both yards allowed and passing yards allowed. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Ravens can cover

One only has to look at the series history of these two in order to feel confident about backing Baltimore as the Ravens have utterly dominated Detroit. Baltimore has won five straight meetings and is 4-0 all-time at home versus the Lions, with most of those blowouts. These teams met at M&T Bank Stadium less than two years ago as the Ravens won 38-6 against a Lions team that would end up in that year's NFC Title Game. Over the four all-time meetings between these two in Baltimore, the Ravens have an astounding 27.5-point average margin of victory.

No one has shined under the bright lights of Monday Night Football quite like Lamar Jackson as he has 22 passing touchdowns, three rushing touchdowns and zero interceptions in his career on Mondays. Also, he's dominated NFC opponents to the tune of a 24-2 career record against the conference. The Ravens lead the NFL in scoring offense this season, also topping the league in yards per play and yard per rush attempt. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Lions vs. Ravens picks

