Lions vs. Redskins odds, picks: 2019 NFL picks, Week 12 predictions from proven computer model

The Washington Redskins will take on the Detroit Lions at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at FedEx Field. Washington is 1-9 overall and 0-5 at home, while Detroit is 3-6-1 overall and 1-3-1 on the road. The Lions have one win in their last seven games, the worst run in head coach Matt Patricia's 26-game tenure in Detroit. Washington has lost four of five games under interim head coach Bill Callahan. Detroit is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Redskins vs. Lions odds, while the over-under is set at 41.5.

The model has also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch the past three years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players during that span.

Now, it has simulated Redskins vs. Lions 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

The Redskins received a tough blow last week as they fell 34-17 to the New York Jets. No one had a big game offensively for Washington, but the Redskins got scores from Jeremy Sprinkle and Derrius Guice. The latter took a screen pass 45 yards for a touchdown.

Rookie wide receiver Terry McLaurin has been a bright spot for Washington with 566 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Detroit came up short against Dallas, falling 35-27. Detroit got a solid performance out of Jeff Driskel, who picked up 51 yards on the ground on eight carries and threw two passing touchdowns; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory. Driskel will make his third consecutive start this week in place of Matthew Stafford, who is dealing with back issues.

Detroit ranks 30th in the NFL in defense, giving up 412.8 yards per game.

The Redskins are worst in the NFL in overall touchdowns, with only 13 on the season. The Lions come into the matchup boasting the third most passing touchdowns in the league at 22.

So who wins Lions vs. Redskins?