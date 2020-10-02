Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Detroit

Current Records: New Orleans 1-2; Detroit 1-2

What to Know

The New Orleans Saints will take on the Detroit Lions on the road at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Ford Field. If the contest is anything like the Saints' 52-38 victory from their previous meeting October of 2017, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

New Orleans came up short against the Green Bay Packers this past Sunday, falling 37-30. RB Alvin Kamara put forth a good effort for the losing side as he caught 13 passes for two TDs and 139 yards. One of the most thrilling moments was Kamara's 52-yard TD reception down the left side of the field in the third quarter.

Special teams collected 12 points for New Orleans. Kicker K Wil Lutz delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, Detroit came out on top in a nail-biter against the Arizona Cardinals this past Sunday, sneaking past 26-23. Detroit QB Matthew Stafford was slinging it as he passed for two TDs and 270 yards on 31 attempts. Stafford ended up with a passer rating of 119.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed 14. Kicker K Matt Prater delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.

New Orleans is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

New Orleans is now 1-2 while the Lions sit at 1-2. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Saints are fourth worst in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, with eight on the season. Detroit has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the third most rushing yards allowed per game in the NFL, having given up 172.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Saints are a 4-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Detroit have won two out of their last three games against New Orleans.