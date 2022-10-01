Who's Playing

Seattle @ Detroit

Current Records: Seattle 1-2; Detroit 1-2

What to Know

The Detroit Lions will take on the Seattle Seahawks at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at home. The defensive coordinators will surely put in extra hours ahead of this contest since these teams' offenses combined for 836 yards last week.

Detroit might have drawn first blood against the Minnesota Vikings this past Sunday, but it was Minnesota who got the last laugh. The Lions were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 28-24 to the Vikings. The game was a 14-14 toss-up at halftime, but Detroit was outplayed the rest of the way. A silver lining for them was the play of RB Jamaal Williams, who punched in two rushing touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Seattle was within a late touchdown of stealing the victory, but they took the "L" against the Atlanta Falcons 27-23. No one had a standout game offensively for Seattle, but they got scores from WR DK Metcalf and TE Will Dissly. QB Geno Smith ended up with a passer rating of 145.20.

Special teams collected 11 points for the Seahawks. K Jason Myers delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

The Lions are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 1-2. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Detroit is stumbling into the matchup with the most touchdowns allowed in the NFL, having given up 12 on the season. The Seahawks have experienced some struggles of their own as they are third worst in the league in rushing yards allowed per game, with 157 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Lions are a 4.5-point favorite against the Seahawks, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Seattle have won all of the games they've played against Detroit in the last eight years.