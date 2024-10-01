Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf atones for his fumble that led to a three-yard rushing rushing touchdown for Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs. Metcalf beats Carlton Davis for a 29-yard completion down to the one.
Lions vs. Seahawks live updates: NFL scores, game stats, news, injuries, highlights, where to watch 'MNF'
Two NFC contenders square off on 'Monday Night Football'
We're got a compelling matchup Monday night between two of the NFC's top teams. But while the Lions are playing up to expectation, the Seahawks have surprised just about everyone with their 3-0 start.
Led by first year head coach Mike Macdonald, Seattle boasts top-10 units on both offense and defense. A big key to its success so far has been its success through the air on both sides of the ball. Led by Geno Smith and DK Metcalf, Seattle is fourth in the NFL in passing yards, while its defense is No. 2 in passing yards allowed. The Seahawks' running game is welcoming the return of Kenneth Walker II, who missed the last two games.
The Lions also possess a top-10 scoring defense, led by pass rusher and early Defensive Player of the Year frontrunner Aidan Hutchinson. Detroit's offense is spearheaded by wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown and the duo of running backs David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs, who have already amassed a combined 568 yards and five touchdowns this season.
Which team will cap off September with a win? Follow along in our live blog throughout tonight's game to find out, where we'll be providing updates, highlights and analysis.
Lions-Seahawks where to watch
Date: Monday, Sept. 30 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: Ford Field (Detroit)
TV: ESPN | Stream: fubo (try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds: DET -4; O/U 47 (Odds courtesy of SportsLine consensus)
The Detroit Lions make the Seattle Seahawks pay for DK Metcalf's fumble as they find the end zone just three palys after they returned his fumble 49 yards down to the Seahawks' 14. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs concludes the possession with a three-yard touchdown run. Detroit is on top 14-0 just two seconds into the second quarter.
Lions linebacker Jack Campbell punched the football out of Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf's arms after he had already picked up the first down. Detroit cornerback Carlton Davis scooped up the loose ball at the Lions' 37, and he returned it 49 yards before Seattle running back Kenneth Walker II pushed him out of bounds 14 yards from the end zone. Lions lead 7-0 at the end of the first quarter and now have the ball down three yards from the end zone and a 14-0 lead.
Detroit bludgeons Seattle's banged up front seven with four consecutive runs to cap off their touchdown drive: a 20-yarder by Jahmyr Gibbs down to the four and then three consecutive goal line hammers by David Montgomery until he plunged into the end zone. Lions lead 7-0 with 3:11 left in the opening quarter.
Both opening drives end in punts after Geno Smith's pass to DK Metcalf only gains 8 of the 11 yards required to move the chains. Seahawks punter Michael Dickson hits a booming punt down to the Lions' seven. No score with 10:32 left in the first quarter.
Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed rips through the Lions offensive line that is already feeling the absence of All-Pro center Frank Ragnow early and sacks Jared Goff to force a Detroit three-and-out. Seattle will start its first drive on their own 23.
The Lions win the coin toss, and they decide to start with the ball first. Here we go. Only the sixth time Detroit head coach Dan Campbell has opted to do so in his four seasons as the Lions head coach.
Missing safety Brian Branch could severely hamper the Lions in their efforts to slow down the Geno Smith to DK Metcalf connection. He has over 100 yards receiving and a receiving in back-to-back games, tied for the longest such streak in Seahawks history.
The Lions will also be without key contributors tonight. Safety Brian Branch was put on the injury report with an illness on Sunday and is inactive. He is their leader tackler (22 tackles) in 2024. Detroit ruled out All-Pro center Frank Ragnow with a pectoral muscle injury earlier in the week. Left guard Graham Glasgow, who has 38 career starts at center in his career, is expected to start at center.
The Seahawks' inactives are a mixed bag. Running back Kenneth Walker III is back after missing the last two games with an oblique injury. The problem is their front seven is decimated by injury: defensive tackle Byron Murphy II (hamstring), edge rusher Leonard Williams (ribs), edge rusher Boye Mafe (knee), edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu (out) and linebacker Jerome Baker (hamstring) are all out tonight. All but Baker were ruled out earlier in the week.
Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson versus Seahawks QB Geno Smith will be quite a battle. Smith is on the longest winning streak of his career as a starting with victories in each of his last four starts. He has also balled out on the road in his last three road starts with a 68.5 completion percentage, 247.7 passing yards per game, five passing touchdowns and no interceptions.
Geno Smith Last 4 Starts
W-L 4-0 <<
Comp PCT 71.0
Pass YPG 244.0
>> T-Longest Win Streak of Career
Lions Pro Bowl edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson is on fire with 11.5 sacks in his last five regular season games dating back to last season. That's the most sacks in a five-game span since Aldon Smith in 2012
The Lions defense has also been stingy. The entered Week 4 leading the NFL in third down conversion allowed (25.8%), and edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson entered Week 4 leading the NFL in QB pressures (25), sacks (6.5) and QB hits (11) this season.
However, the points may not be as free-flowing for the Lions' offense as they have been in year's past. The 2024 Seahawks under new head coach Mike Macdonald entered Week 4 leading the NFL in total yards per game allowed (248.7) while ranking second in passing yards per game allowed (132.3) and third in third down conversion rate allowed (26.1).
In the same metrics from 2021-2023, Seattle had the league's worst total defense (370.7 total YPG allowed), the third-worst third down conversion rate allowed (42.7%) and the fifth-worst pass defense (236.6 pass YPG allowed).
Get ready for points tonight between the 3-0 Seattle Seahawks and the 2-1 Detroit Lions. Seattle has scored at least 37 points in three straight meetings, the longest such streak by Seattle vs. a single opponent in team history. Both teams have combined to average 80.3 PPG, 913.3 total YPG and 52.0 first downs per game in their last three meetings. The 241 combined points in the last three matchups is the fourth-most in a three-game span between opponents all-time.
Seahawks vs Lions Combined Stats in Last 3 Meetings
SEA vs DET NFL Avg This Season
PPG 80.3 42.3
Total YPG 913.3 614.4
1st Downs/Game 52.0 37.4
-
1:41
Week 4 NFL Headlines
-
3:21
Derrick Henry And Ravens Run Over Bills
-
1:11
Derrick Henry's Impact On The Ravens Offense
-
0:39
What The Bills Showed Us In Loss To Ravens
-
4:09
Chiefs Improve To 4-0 On The Season
-
1:59
Chiefs Doing Just Enough To Remain Perfect
-
2:28
Jayden Daniels' Historic Start Lifts Commanders Past Cardinals
-
4:56
Vikings 4-0 On Season, Spoil Jordan Love's Return
-
2:16
Baker Mayfield Dominates The Eagles
-
2:40
Falcons Win A Tight One With Saints
-
2:02
Raiders Defense Steps Up Late In Win Over Browns
-
2:23
Colts Win Behind Flacco, Hand Steelers 1st Loss Of Season
-
2:07
Bengals Pick Up 1st Win Of Year
-
3:48
Broncos Hold Jets Without A TD, Win 10-9
-
2:11
Texans Keep Jaguars Winless
-
2:07
Bears Ground Game Steps Up In Win Over Rams
-
2:25
Anthony Richardson Goes Down With Hip Injury
-
3:58
Chiefs Rashee Rice Feared To Have Torn ACL, MRI Today
-
3:48
Aaron Rodgers Says He Has A Few Bumps And Bruises
-
3:31
SNF Week 4 Highlights: Bills at Ravens