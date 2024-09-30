The Detroit Lions (2-1) will host the Seattle Seahawks (3-0) in an NFC showdown as part of a Monday Night Football doubleheader. The Seahawks are one of three undefeated teams in the NFL along with the Chiefs and Vikings. Last Sunday, they outlasted the Miami Dolphins, 24-3. On the other side, the Lions knocked off the Arizona Cardinals, 20-13, a week ago. Seattle is eighth in the NFL in scoring offense at 24.3 points per game, while Detroit is putting up 19.3 points per contest.

Kickoff from Ford Field in Detroit is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Detroit is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Seahawks vs. Lions odds from the SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 47. Before locking in any Seahawks vs. Lions picks, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 188-130 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 42-22 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has simulated Seahawks vs. Lions 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NFL picks and Lions vs. Seahawks betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for the spread, money line and over/under for Lions vs. Seahawks:

Lions vs. Seahawks spread: Detroit -4.5

Lions vs. Seahawks over/under: 47 points

Lions vs. Seahawks money line: Detroit -209, Seattle +173

SEA: Seahawks have covered the 1H spread in eight of their last 11 away games

DET: Lions have covered the spread in 16 of their last 21 games

Lions vs. Seahawks picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Lions can cover

Quarterback Jared Goff is a strong player when he's in rhythm. Goff has superb accuracy and will push the ball downfield to his weapons. In four seasons with the Lions, the 29-year-old is completing 66% of his throws for 18,171 yards and 81 passing touchdowns. In his last outing, Goff went 18-of-23 for 199 yards and two passing touchdowns.

Receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is a crafty route-runner who has hands like glue to secure any pass. St. Brown excels in the short and intermediate areas of the field. The USC product is tied for fourth in the league in receptions (21) and has 207 yards and one touchdown. Last week, the 24-year-old had seven receptions for 75 yards and his lone touchdown. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why the Seahawks can cover

Seattle's offense has been consistent through the first three games. The Seahawks' aerial attack is in a groove, led by quarterback Geno Smith. This unit is ranked eighth in the league in total offense (344), third in passing offense (246.7), and ninth in scoring offense (24.3).

Smith is a fearless passer in the pocket and owns the arm talent to push the ball downfield. The West Virginia product is third in the NFL in passing yards (787) with three passing touchdowns and completing 74% of his throws. In Week 2 versus the New England Patriots, Smith was 33-of-44 for 327 yards and a one passing touchdown. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Lions vs. Seahawks picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 50 points. The model also says one side of the spread cashes in well over 50% of simulations. Head to SportsLine to see its NFL picks.

So who wins Seahawks vs. Lions on Monday Night Football, and which side of the spread cashes well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Seahawks vs. Lions spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $7,000 on top-rated NFL picks, and find out.