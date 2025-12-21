Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Lions vs. Steelers live updates: Detroit hosts Pittsburgh in a game with huge NFL playoff implications

Detroit is on the outside of the NFC playoff picture, while Pittsburgh hopes to maintain its lead in the AFC North

By
1 min read

Welcome to our Week 16 coverage of Sunday's showdown between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Detroit Lions in a game that will have major playoff implications. 

After five losses over a seven-game span, Pittsburgh (8-6) has re-gained control of the AFC North following consecutive wins over the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins. The Steelers' recent wins have included vintage performances from quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who has an 18-8 career record against the Lions. In his last two games, Rodgers has completed 75.4% of his passes with three touchdowns and no interceptions. 

After a 5-2 start, the Lions are just 3-4 since their Week 8 bye are are currently 1.5 games behind the Green Bay Packers for the NFC's seventh and final playoff spot. Detroit's defense has especially struggled after surrendering 31, 30 and 41 points in its last three games, respectively. The Lions still have one of the league's best offenses, though, as Detroit is currently No. 1 in the NFL with a 30.6 points per game average. 

Which team will come out on top? To find out, follow along in our live blog below, where we'll be providing updates, highlights and analysis throughout the game. 

Where to watch Lions vs. Steelers live

  • When: Sunday, Dec. 21 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
  • Where: Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan
  • TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Odds: Lions -7, O/U 51.5 (via DraftKings)
Updating Live
(4)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Playoff positioning on the line

If the Lions win, they'll get to within a half-game of the Packers for the seventh and final spot in the NFC playoffs. If Detroit losses, that'll will make it nearly impossible for the Lions to make the postseason. 

If the Steelers win, they'll stretch their lead in the AFC North to 1.5 games over the Ravens, who will host the Patriots tonight. If the Steelers win and the Ravens lose their next two games, Pittsburgh will clinch the AFC North prior to next Sunday's game against the Browns. 

Bryan DeArdo
December 21, 2025, 8:26 PM
Dec. 21, 2025, 3:26 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Lions inactives

As you can see, the Lions are reeling in terms of their health on the offensive line, specifically at guard. Expect the Steelers to try to exploit this with a health does of blitzes. 

Bryan DeArdo
December 21, 2025, 8:11 PM
Dec. 21, 2025, 3:11 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Steelers inactive

Surprised that Kaleb Johnson is a healthy scratch given the fact that he's the Steelers' third-string RB. Pittsburgh's RB depth will be definitely tested if either Jaylen Warren or Kenneth Gainwell are injured today. 

With Herbig and Watt out, Jack Sawyer will make his first career start. Spencer Anderson will start for Seumalo at LG. 

Bryan DeArdo
December 21, 2025, 8:04 PM
Dec. 21, 2025, 3:04 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Welcome!

Welcome to our live coverage of today's huge game between the Steelers and Lions. We'll be providing updates throughout the day, starting with both teams' inactives which will be out shortly. 

Bryan DeArdo
December 21, 2025, 7:47 PM
Dec. 21, 2025, 2:47 pm EST
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    0:58

    The Real Deal Start Of The Week: Jacoby Brissett

  • Image thumbnail
    1:21

    What Is Next For The Chiefs?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:38

    Bears Sound Off After Overtime Win Over The Packers

  • Image thumbnail
    1:53

    Bears Push Towards First NFC North Title Since 2018

  • Image thumbnail
    1:24

    Bryant McFadden: 'Green Bay is Still a Playoff Caliber Team'

  • Image thumbnail
    1:41

    What This Win Means for The Bears & Caleb Williams

  • Image thumbnail
    1:02

    Bryant McFadden on Bears vs Packers: 'That Was an Instant Classic'

  • Image thumbnail
    2:47

    Week 16 Highlights: Packers at Bears

  • Image thumbnail
    1:19

    MUST-SEE: Bears walk off with OT win over Packers

  • Image thumbnail
    1:12

    Eagles Sound Off After Clinching NFC East Title In Consecutive Years

  • Image thumbnail
    1:01

    Bryant McFadden: 'Some of the Things the Eagle's Have Struggled With Could Be the Death of Them in the Playoffs'

  • Image thumbnail
    1:49

    Kenjon Barner: 'This Eagles Offense Is at It's Best When Saquon Barkley Is Making Guys Miss'

  • Image thumbnail
    1:02

    Saquon Barkley Gets Going in 2nd Half, Lifts Eagles Over Commanders

  • Image thumbnail
    1:42

    Week 16 Highlights: Eagles at Commanders

  • Image thumbnail
    1:04

    This Just In: Eagles Top Commanders, Repeat as NFC East Champs

  • Image thumbnail
    1:35

    Eagles Look To Build Momentum Heading Into Playoffs

  • Image thumbnail
    1:41

    Love, Williams Square Off For 2nd Time In 3 Games

  • Image thumbnail
    1:36

    How Will Micah Parsons Injury Impact The Packers?

  • Image thumbnail
    0:27

    BREAKING: LB T.J. Watt (Lung) Out at Lions | Sun, 4:25 ET

  • Image thumbnail
    1:59

    Why A Change Of Scenery Could Pay Off For Tua & Others

See All NFL Videos