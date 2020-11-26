A pair of future Hall of Fame players scored the first two touchdowns on Thanksgiving. Just minutes after running back Adrian Peterson's 1-yard run gave the Lions a 7-0 lead, Texans defensive end J.J. Watt picked off Matt Stafford before returning it 19 yards for a touchdown. The pick, Watt's second-career pick-six, was the Texans' third interception of the season.

J.J. is the only Watt brother playing today. His two younger brothers, Derek and T.J. Watt, were supposed to host Baltimore on Thursday night before the game was postponed due to the Ravens' COVID-19 outbreak. The Watt family became the first trio of brothers to play in the same game back in Week 3. J.J. and T.J. both served as team captains before Pittsburgh defeated Houston, 28-21.

"Someday we'll look back on it and it will be pretty cool," J.J. Watt said afterwords. "But right now, sitting at 0-3, it doesn't feel that great. It's a special thing for our family, but right now it's about the Houston Texans and figuring out what we need to do to win a football game."

While Watt's Texans are in the midst of a disappointing 3-7 season, his two younger brothers are 10-0 heading into Sunday's rescheduled game against the Ravens.