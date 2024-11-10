Lions vs. Texans live updates: Inactives, game prediction, pick, spread, odds, where to watch 'SNF'

The Texans try to cool off the red-hot Lions in a prime-time matchup

In one of the marquee games of Week 10, the Houston Texans play host to the Detroit Lions on "Sunday Night Football."

Each team enters this game sitting in first place in its division, and with a chance to maintain pace at or near the top of the conference. Detroit is 7-1 and has won six straight, including four games by double digits. Houston is 6-3, but has dropped two of its last three games while playing shorthanded without Nico Collins and, more recently, Stefon Diggs.

The Lions will maintain their place atop the NFC North and the NFC as a whole if they can come away with a win, and will also keep hold of the league's second-longest winning streak behind that of the defending champion Chiefs. The Texans are pretty firmly in control of the AFC South, but still jockeying with teams like the Bills, Steelers and Ravens for seeding down the stretch of the season. They also really need to get their offense going at some point, and it'd be good if that process could begin tonight.

Will Detroit continue to roll, or will Houston get back to its winning ways? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live blog throughout the evening as we update you with stats, scores and highlights.

Where to watch Texans vs. Lions

Date: Sunday, Nov. 10 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: NRG Stadium (Houston)
Channel: NBC | Stream: fubo (try for free)
Odds: Lions -3.5; O/U 49.5 (via Caesars Sportsbook)
Pregame reading

Here's a breakdown of Detroit's run game, ahead of a matchup with one of the NFL's best run defenses.

Since the league expanded to 32 teams back in 2002, there have been 736 team-seasons. This Lions team ranks THIRD among that group of 736 in rushing EPA per play on hand-offs to running backs. The only teams ahead of them are the 2006 Chargers (a.k.a. LaDainian Tomlinson's record-setting touchdown season) and 2002 Vikings (honestly I've got no explanation for this one; it was just a perfectly average Michael Bennett season where No. 2 running back Moe Williams also popped off for 11 touchdowns).

Detroit's 5.3 yards per carry average is tied for seventh-best among that same group of teams. Indicating the profound strength of its offensive line, the unit's 1.97 yards per carry before contact average is 10th-best since 2017, which is the farthest back for which that data exists. The Lions also have the 10th-lowest share of negative runs (13.5%) during that time and the seventh-highest share of runs that gained five or more yards (40.8%). The lanes that the group up front clear for David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs are just massive. They have so much room to run.

And the Lions don't just run it one way. They somehow manage to major in every run concept. According to Tru Media, they rank second in yards per carry on zone runs (5.7), sixth in yards per carry on "man" runs (4.8) and second in yards per carry on misdirection runs (6.0). That makes no sense. You aren't supposed to be able to do that. But the Lions, thanks to the combination of their line, their backs and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson's play designs, actually do.

Jared Dubin
November 11, 2024, 1:04 AM
Texans inactives

Still no Nico Collins for Houston despite his being taken off IR, and Will Anderson is out as well.

Jared Dubin
November 10, 2024, 11:51 PM
Nov. 10, 2024, 6:51 pm EST
 
Lions inactives

No Taylor Decker at LT for the Lions tonight, and trade acquisition Za'Darius Smith is not ready yet, either.

Jared Dubin
November 10, 2024, 11:51 PM
Nov. 10, 2024, 6:51 pm EST

