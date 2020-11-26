How about a little NFL football as a side to your Thanksgiving dinner? As is tradition, the Detroit Lions will kick off the holiday on Thursday when they square up against the Houston Texans. These two clubs come into Week 12 with a combined record of 7-13 so it's not exactly a heavyweight showdown, but nonetheless a game we can sink our teeth into.

Deshaun Watson's Texans have started to heat up a bit after upsetting the Patriots in Week 11 and covering two-straight games. That said, Watson will be without a couple of key offensive weapons after receiver Randall Cobb (toe) was placed on injured reserve and Kenny Stills (quad) was ruled out on Wednesday. That's nothing compared to what the Lions, who were shut out against the Panthers last week, are dealing with on the injury front, however. Matthew Stafford will head into Thanksgiving without star receiver Kenny Golladay (hip) along with fellow receiver Danny Amendola (hip). Running back D'Andre Swift (concussion) also may not play after being listed as questionable due to a concussion. If he does play, he could make a serious impact against a poor Texans run defense.

To find out how all of our experts view this matchup, you can check out their breakdown of Thursday's head-to-head, including their picks, below.

How to watch

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Location: Ford Field (Detroit, Michigan)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

Texans at Lions picks

Latest Odds: Texans -3 Bet Now

"The Texans came alive against the Patriots and showed well on offense. I expect that to carry over here with Deshaun Watson having a big day against the bad Lions defense. But look for Matt Stafford to also play well. This will be high scoring, with the Lions winning on Thanksgiving." -- Pete Prisco on why he's rolling with the home team on Thanksgiving

Will Brinson and R.J. White broke this game down with Will Brinson as part of their Thanksgiving day preview on the Pick Six Podcast. You can listen below, and be sure to subscribe on your favorite podcast platform:

"Watson has attempted over 38 passes just once this season, which was in a 15-point loss against the Green Bay Packers in Week 7. His number should be up there in the 30s, but I also like that the Under is juiced." -- Jordan Dajani on why he is taking the Under on Deshaun Watson's 38.5 pass attempts

"Since Week 5, Deshaun Watson has thrown 11 touchdown passes and zero interceptions while averaging 286.4 yards per game. If the Texans were any good, we'd be talking a lot more about Watson's brilliant run, but they're not. Also, did I mention Watson has never lost a game in his career on short rest? Because he's never lost a game in his career on short rest (7-0). That being said, the fact of the matter is that I have to choose between two bad teams here. This is like choosing between green bean casserole and corn pudding as your main side dish at Thanksgiving. Corn pudding got shut out on Sunday, so I'm taking green bean casserole." -- John Breech on why he is picking the Texans to defeat the Lions, 30-23

"Deshaun Watson reminded us last week against New England that he can will his team to victory on any given Sunday. Not only that, but Houston's run defense showed improvement against the Patriots' strong rushing attack in Week 11. This is part of the Texans heating up for their standards, covering back-to-back games since starting the year off 1-7 ATS." -- Tyler Sullivan, who expects Houston to edge out Detroit by eight points