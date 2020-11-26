The Houston Texans have faced the Detroit Lions only four times since joining the NFL in 2002, losing the first meeting before winning the next three. One of the victories came on Thanksgiving Day in 2012, a 34-31 overtime win in the franchise's lone contest on the holiday. The Texans have an opportunity to make it four straight wins in the series when they visit the Lions on Thursday to start the NFL Thanksgiving Day 2020 festivities. Kickoff from Ford Field is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

Houston (3-7), which is just 1-4 on the road this season, posted a 27-20 home victory over New England last Sunday. Detroit (4-6) recorded back-to-back wins following its bye week, but has dropped three of its last four contests after being shut out 20-0 at Carolina in Week 11. Houston is a three-point favorite in the latest Texans vs. Lions odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under is 51.

Lions vs. Texans spread: Houston -3

Lions vs. Texans over-under: 51 points

Lions vs. Texans money line: Houston -175, Detroit +155

HOU: Texans are 1-4 against the spread on the road this season

DET: All three of the Lions' losses in the series have been by fewer than eight points

Why the Texans can cover

Houston's ground game suffered a blow in Week 9 against Jacksonville when leading rusher David Johnson suffered a concussion that landed him on injured reserve. Ranked 31st in the NFL in rushing offense (84.6 yards), the Texans have been relying on the legs of quarterback Deshaun Watson, who gained 36 of the team's 55 rushing yards on Sunday. The 25-year-old is second on the club in both yards (269) and touchdowns on the ground after notching his second of the year against the Patriots.

Watson has thrown a TD pass in every game this season and has gone five straight contests without an interception. The 12th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, he is sixth in the league with 2,883 passing yards after amassing 344 on Sunday.

With that performance, Watson became the fifth quarterback in history to register three performances with at least 300 passing yards, two TD tosses and a rushing score over their first four seasons.

Why the Lions can cover

Life can only get better this week for Matthew Stafford, who had his worst performance of 2020 in the shutout loss to the Panthers. The 2009 first overall draft pick recorded a season-low 178 passing yards and failed to throw a touchdown pass for the first time this year. Stafford has faced the Texans twice in his career, passing for 681 yards and three TDs with no interceptions.

Marvin Jones Jr. has been Detroit's top wide receiver and leads the team with 455 yards and five touchdown receptions. The 30-year-old, who made four catches for 51 yards against Carolina, hauled in a scoring pass in three consecutive contests prior to Week 11. The Lions gained just 40 yards on the ground versus the Panthers, but should have more success on Thursday since they face the NFL's 32nd-ranked run defense (159.3 yards per game).

